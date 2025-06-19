A new megaproject is on the horizon for the capital

We have plenty of hotels that are currently in the construction phase in Abu Dhabi, and we’ve just received word that a new agreement has been signed to open a Bvlgari Resort & Mansions in Abu Dhabi.

The new upcoming megaproject, which bears the name of the popular Italian luxury brand, will be nestled on a private island, characterised by its horseshoe shape. It is scheduled to open in 2030.

Here’s what we know about the Bvlgari Resort & Mansions

The resort will boast 60 elegantly designed rooms and suites (including two Bvlgari Suites and a Bvlgari Penthouse) plus 30 villas, each with a private pool, offering views of the sea or the skyline. The island will also be home to 90 exceptional mansions of different sizes and with unique characteristics. Its design will seamlessly be a blend of Italian elegance and Arabian heritage.

Guests who check in will get breathtaking views of the blue sea and the orange sunset on one side, while the other side boasts views of the stunning Qasr Al Watan and city skyline.

Remember, sustainability is still very important to the UAE. So important that UAE President HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan declared 2023 and 2024 (that’s two years in a row) to be the ‘Year of Sustainability.’

In keeping with this very important theme, the construction and design of the project will be compliant with the best sustainability practices.

The vision?

It’s shaped by Abu Dhabi’s rich cultural tapestry and will embody a symbolic metaphor of glass and gold emerging from the sand, bringing together the theme of luxury and Emirati heritage.

Across the island as well, design elements will bring together dunes and gardens in harmony, further reflecting this theme. It will transition seamlessly from varied geometries to soft natural forms, echoing both Italian artistry and Arabian tradition.

To get to the luxurious property, a bridge will be built, or you can also reach it by sea.

During your stay, you can soak in the indulgence of the room and resort, or you will be able to partake in a number of marine activities and water sports. The activities will also allow guests to explore some of the region’s most pristine beaches and islands.

It will also be home to a range of luxury facilities for wellness and recreation, including an exquisite, purpose-built Bvlgari Spa, spanning across 2,000 square meters. For those seeking relaxation, a number of world-class and state-of-the-art wellness amenities will be available here. The spa will also feature a 25-meter-long lap pool, a large fitness center, and an outdoor deck with mesmerising views of the sea.

The resort will also be a base for a state-of-the-art Yacht Club with its own private beach, exclusive membership program, and a 40-berth marina.

On the dining front, some of the signature restaurants announced include Il Ristorante – Niko Romito serving contemporary Italian cuisine, an intimate and exclusive Japanese dining concept Hōseki, a refined Turkish restaurant – La Spiaggia, and Bvlgari Bar. For quick bites, there’s Bvlgari’s signature Il Caffè and casual Italian restaurant – Bvlgari Dolci boutique, which will offer Italian pastries.

For shoppers, a concept store called La Galleria will showcase a wide selection of items from hand-picked local and international designers.

Speaking on the project, Jean-Christophe Babin, CEO of Bvlgari stated, “This project is a tribute to Abu Dhabi’s unique cultural identity, blending timeless sophistication with modern luxury.”

We can’t wait to check in!

Images: Supplied