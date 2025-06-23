Take the kids to the world’s highest 360-degree infinity pool

AURA Skypool is a Dubai must-see, and now your kids can now experience the incredible view too. For the first time ever, children aged 6 and above are welcome to this iconic destination that both tourists and residents have on their bucket lists.

The family night swim sessions will take place every Wednesday from 8pm to 10pm from July to September.

Normal prices for the night swims apply, with one complimentary child included per paying adult, additional children are charged the standard entry rate. Prices start from Dhs225 per person.

Children will need to be accompanied by an adult at all times, but this special experience will allow families to create new memories as you sit high above the glittering Dubai skyline from AURA Skypool. A dedicated kids’ menu will be available too, thoughtfully crafted to complement AURA’s existing culinary offerings, but kid-friendly.

You can book the experience here. AURA currently has different options to keep the adults entertained over the summer months such as floating breathwork, ice bath workshops and more.

Night swims in Dubai are a popular choice during the summer as the temperature heats up, you can find a list of them here.