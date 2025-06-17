More hikes are expected as the expansions reach completion

The Dubai Metro Blue Line expansion has resulted in rent increases in as many as 9 communities across Dubai, reports are saying. These 9 communities will be connected through the new line and since the announcement in November of 2023, increases of an average 23% are being reported.

The expectation is that the numbers will continue to see an increase of another 3o% until the project reaches completion in 2029, climbing much faster than areas not connected by the Metro.

According to an article by Khaleej Times, the areas on this list include Academic City, which saw the highest jump for rentals – studio rates rose from the standard Dhs42,000 to a whopping Dhs60,000, a 43% increase.

This is followed by Dubai Creek Harbour (30%), Al Warqa and Silicon Oasis (28%), International City 1 and 2 (22%), Ras Al Khor Industrial Area (21%), Mirdif and Dubai Festival City (15%).

The science behind it

In the past, the arrival of infrastructure that betters the standard of living has affected and continues to affect rental prices.

Apartments close to Metro stations are still more expensive to rent as compared to units further away, and a historical assessment of the announcement of the Dubai Metro project back in 2009 shows a similar trajectory. Properties within a 15-minute walk of the Red Line saw price increases more than 25%, even higher than Dubai’s average.

“Historically, infrastructure projects of this scale have driven up property demand due to increased convenience, accessibility, and investment appeal,” says Joshua Hughes, an agent for luxury real estate agency Engel & Völkers.

If anyone is wondering why this happens, the formula is simple.

You might also like Dubai's driverless cars are comingâ€¦in 2026

“The introduction of new rail infrastructure and improved transportation options will make these communities more attractive to residents and businesses, leading to increased demand for properties,” explains Hughes. “This heightened demand often results in higher rental rates. This will also impact investors as this will increase the investment value of their properties in this area.”

What is the Metro Blue Line?

This new expansion will be connecting some key areas not yet included in the existing network. The 131km long line will go through nine key districts across Dubai and is set to be completed in September 2029.

With the launch of the Blue Line, Dubai International Airport will now be easily accessible to people staying in nine new areas. The new route will also benefit students in Dubai International Academic City, thus reducing the need for buses, taxis, and personal cars.

To learn everything we know about the Dubai Metro Blue Line, read our report here.

@rta_dubai

Images: Socials