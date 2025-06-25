Plan ahead if you don’t want to miss your flight

Summer holiday time is officially here, and if you’re flying out of the country by Emirates, take note as the airline has just released a travel update that will save you from missing your flight.

The is gearing up for a busy week of departures from T3, Dubai International. It stated that more than 30,000 customers are expected to depart from DXB on Thursday, June 26. The mass exodus of summer travellers is expected to continue until Monday, June 30.

The Emirates travel updates you need to know

Emirates advises all passengers to plan ahead for a seamless travel experience.

This includes leaving home early to ensure you reach the airport on time, as most roads leading to the airport will be busier than usual. This also includes the carparks. More importantly, lines at immigration could also be longer than usual, which will add on time between your travel to the boarding gates.