Emirates releases important travel update for passengers for the weeks ahead
Plan ahead if you don’t want to miss your flight
Summer holiday time is officially here, and if you’re flying out of the country by Emirates, take note as the airline has just released a travel update that will save you from missing your flight.
The is gearing up for a busy week of departures from T3, Dubai International. It stated that more than 30,000 customers are expected to depart from DXB on Thursday, June 26. The mass exodus of summer travellers is expected to continue until Monday, June 30.
The Emirates travel updates you need to know
Emirates advises all passengers to plan ahead for a seamless travel experience.
This includes leaving home early to ensure you reach the airport on time, as most roads leading to the airport will be busier than usual. This also includes the carparks. More importantly, lines at immigration could also be longer than usual, which will add on time between your travel to the boarding gates.
They suggest leaving your house at least three hours in advance to reach the airport on time, and to arrive to the boarding gates at least one hour before departure.
To help make things easier, the airlines suggests downloading the Emirates App allows for a quicker check-in experience. With it, you will also receive a digital boarding pass (for most destinations), get notifications about your flight and check what meals will be served. Added bonuses include booking chauffeur service and you can even pre-select and plan your movies to watch via ICE inflight entertainment.
Other ways to make your journey easier
Besides making sure your baggage meets the weight requirements, make sure you are aware of what you can and cannot pack in your carry-on and checked luggage. This will save you time unpacking at the airport.
If you really want to be prepared for your flight, opt to drop off your luggage at the airport a day before your flight so you can proceed directly to immigration when you reach the airport.
You can also choose to check yourself in at the Emirates City Check‑in and Travel Store in ICD Brookfield Place in DIFC, or for added comfort, check in from your own home (available in Dubai and Sharjah).
Certain flights also allow you to pre-order your Duty Free goods via EmiratesRED.com, which will then be delivered right to your seat.
If you want to avoid traffic on the road, the Dubai Metro will take you directly to Terminal 3.