If you’re planning to fly this week, you may want to double check your Wizz Air flights and booking status

The low cost airline Wizz Air has just announced the suspension of all Wizz Air flights to and from the UAE until Sunday, June 30, due to the ongoing closure of multiple airspaces across the region following heightened tensions in the Middle East.

In a statement shared via Wizz Air’s Instagram story yesterday said:

“In light of the escalating situation in the Middle East, and due to the closure of multiple airspaces across the region, passengers flying in and out of the region should expect disruptions. Wizz Air remains committed to ensuring the safety of its customers and crew, therefore takes all necessary steps to guarantee their wellbeing. We will directly inform affected passengers about their options. Customers who booked via third parties, should reach out to those parties for details.”

What this means

All flights to and from Abu Dhabi operated by Wizz Air are cancelled until Sunday, June 30.

Travellers are urged to check their email and text messages for rebooking or refund options.

Passengers who booked through online travel agencies or third parties are advised to contact them directly.

Wider travel disruptions

Wizz Air’s announcement comes amid a wave of regional flight cancellations and rerouting by other major carriers such as Emirates, Etihad, and flydubai. Airspace restrictions are currently impacting routes over Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, and Syria, with carriers opting for longer, safer paths or suspending service altogether.

What to do if you’re booked

Check your booking status on the Wizz Air website or app.

If you booked directly, expect a notification from the airline.

If you used a travel agent, contact them as soon as possible.

Monitor updates from UAE airports and airlines for further developments.

Images: Unsplash