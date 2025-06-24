With flight suspensions disrupting outbound travel, residents are swapping boarding passes for local escapes

For many in the UAE, summer typically kicks off with a boarding pass in hand and a long weekend flight to somewhere cooler, greener, or more culturally immersive. But this year, growing regional tensions and unexpected airspace closures are forcing some travellers to rethink their plans — and it’s leading to a noticeable shift in how summer holidays are shaping up.

Over the past week, multiple carriers including Emirates, Etihad, and flydubai have suspended or rerouted flights due to regional instability, following missile strikes and restricted airspace across parts of the Middle East. Routes to cities such as Basra, Baghdad, Tehran, Damascus, and Tel Aviv have been suspended through at least June 30, with nighttime flights to Beirut and Amman also affected earlier this month.

While many of these routes have since resumed or stabilised, uncertainty around last-minute changes and security concerns has led some UAE residents to cancel or postpone upcoming trips — particularly those planning short getaways for Eid or early July.

So what’s the alternative?

Staycations are suddenly hot again (were they ever not?)

Rather than gamble with airspace or rerouting headaches, more travellers are opting for local escapes. UAE hotels, resorts and eco-retreats are reporting an uptick in last-minute bookings from residents looking to stay close to home — but still get away from the grind.

Among the most popular picks:

Anantara Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah – A new family favourite with a private beach and mangroves

JA The Resort, Jebel Ali – An all-inclusive haven for those craving a beach club vibe without the airport queue

Bab Al Nojoum, Hudayriyat – For a glamping stay with sea views, kayaking and fire pits

Hatta Dome Park – A cooler mountain-side option perfect for long weekends

With flexible cancellation policies and attractive summer rates, these properties are making it easier to commit — even when global travel feels a bit uncertain.

Pro tip: book smart

If you’re still planning to fly later in July or August, experts recommend choosing flexible fares, keeping an eye on airline travel alerts, and avoiding tight layovers in case rerouting affects connections. Otherwise, explore the best of the UAE: luxury staycations, desert retreats, cultural cities, or beachside weekends just a drive away.

So if your plans are on pause, consider this your sign to stay local. A passport stamp can wait — the perfect summer reset may be closer than you think.