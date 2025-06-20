From spa days to same-day deliveries, here’s how to treat Dad in Dubai this Father’s Day

Didn’t we already do Father’s Day? Not quite. While many parts of the world celebrated it last weekend (June 15), Father’s Day in the United Arab Emirates and much of the Middle East falls on Saturday, June 21. So if you haven’t sorted a gift yet — you’ve still got time. And if you’re aiming for something meaningful but quick to arrange, here are thoughtful, last-minute ideas that Dad will actually love.

For the experience seeker

Spa day with a twist:

Forget fluffy robes and cucumber slices — book Dad in for a gents-only hammam or a results-focused sports massage at one of the city’s top spots. Talise Ottoman Spa at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray offers a regal hammam experience steeped in tradition, while The Ritz-Carlton DIFC delivers urban luxury with its targeted treatments tailored for the overworked (or over-golfed) dad. For something beachside and restorative, Anantara The Palm’s men’s packages combine deep relaxation with five-star polish. It’s a gift that says: “You deserve to switch off.”

Swing session at Five Iron Golf:

If your dad’s more into fairways than facials, book him an indoor session at Five Iron Golf. It’s all about virtual championship courses, cold drinks, and friendly competition — no sunscreen required. Whether he’s a seasoned player or just in it for the post-putt pints, the social setup and casual vibe make it perfect for a fun Father’s Day hang with you or his mates.

Hot sauce tasting or steak night:

Turn dinner into an experience with a meat-lover’s dream meal at Carna by Dario Cecchini, The Guild, or Hunter & Barrel. These spots specialise in expertly grilled steaks, spicy sauces, and a warm, masculine ambience that’s made for celebratory nights. Bonus: many offer curated tasting menus, so you can let the chef do the deciding — just sit back, eat well, and toast to Dad in style.

For the quick-click gifter

Same-day delivery from Floward or Joi Gifts:

From luxury grooming boxes to Arabic sweets and custom cakes, these platforms have last-minute gifting down to an art. The packaging is premium, the options are curated, and many bundles come with personalisation — making it feel far from a rush job.

Digital gift cards from Talabat, Amazon, Namshi or Deliveroo:

They’re instant, flexible, and surprisingly thoughtful when paired with a note or a recommendation. Add a personal touch by suggesting what he could spend it on — from a new grill tool set to his go-to shawarma spot.

Online experiences and subscriptions:

Surprise him with a MasterClass membership (for the dad who’s always learning), a Spotify Family Plan (so he can finally ditch the ads), or a Shahid VIP account for binge-worthy Arabic series. It’s a gift that keeps giving — no wrapping required.

For the Sentimental Side

Custom art or calligraphy from a local artist:

Commission a portrait, family illustration, or even an Arabic calligraphy piece with a personal message or his name. Many UAE-based artists on Instagram or Etsy offer digital delivery — perfect for quick turnaround with a meaningful touch.

Framed family photo delivered same-day:

Print out a special memory and have it framed and delivered through services like Gallery One or Instacart. It’s a simple way to remind him of what matters most — and it looks great on his desk or wall.

Handwritten letter paired with his favourite snack or drink:

A heartfelt note still goes a long way — especially when it comes with a bag of his favourite chips, a chocolate bar, or his go-to bottle. It’s inexpensive, intimate, and probably the one gift he’ll remember most.

For other options, click here for a curated What’s On list of amazing things to get Dad.