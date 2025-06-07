And no, we aren’t talking about places like the Burj Khalifa or Museum of the Future…

The UAE is a stunning country, no doubt about that. We have the cosmopolitan cities of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, but we also have plenty of nature in our Northern Emirates. While a Google image search immediately brings up countless images of Burj Khalifa – one of the world’s tallest buildings, the Palm Jumeirah, the Museum of the Future, and the Abu Dhabi skyline, this isn’t what this article is about.

Here you will find wonderful gems hidden away in the corners of the country, that will honestly have you asking, ‘Is that in the UAE?!‘… The answer, ‘YES, these spots really are in the UAE.’

Here are 7 gorgeous places you won’t believe are in the UAE.

Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✈️ DocGelo (@iamdocgelo) on Feb 8, 2018 at 4:47am PST

It might look like something out of an African safari, but the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary is located just a few minutes’ drive from Dubai Mall. It is home to more than 20,000 birds of 67 species, but it is most famous for its magnificent flock of flamingos. To see them, head to one of three viewing hides dotted around the perimeter of the sanctuary.

Hatta Dam, Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lorna | Scotland (@lmacleod_) on May 28, 2020 at 7:59am PDT

When most residents think of Hatta, this is most likely the view that will spring to mind. However, tourists may struggle to grasp that this is actually in the UAE. But believe it or not, this stunning turquoise dam is less than a two-hour drive from Dubai. Surrounded by rocky mountains, you’ll enjoy some spectacular views along the way. To make the most of the calm waters, we recommend renting a kayak or pedal boat from Hatta Kayak. Oh, and don’t forget to pack a picnic if you’re heading over.

Sir Bani Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

It’s around 250km out of the capital, but photos of Sir Bani Yas Island certainly don’t look like they’ve been snapped up in Abu Dhabi. On this stunning island, you will find amazing wildlife with species such as cheetahs, Arabian oryxes, giraffes, and others native to the region. If you’re on the lookout for an African-Safari-style experience in the comfort of the capital, this really is it.

Check out these amazing Abu Dhabi islands when the weather’s nicer

Stairway to Heaven, Ras Al Khaimah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donna Valeza ?? (@donnawhattodo) on Feb 2, 2018 at 6:57am PST

No, this is not the Grand Canyon. This is Ras Al Khaimah’s Stairway To Heaven. It’s a breathtaking mountain trail located in Wadi Ghalilah near the Oman border. And it is not for the faint-hearted. Only experienced climbers should attempt it – but making it up the 1,900 metres to the top will not only score you an epic photo, but some serious bragging rights.

Hanging Gardens, Sharjah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

A waterfall? In the UAE? No. We aren’t joking. Though man-made, this Sharjah-based attraction beckons hundreds of visitors. The Hanging Gardens, as it is called, is home to more than 100,000 trees in a garden spanning 1.6 million square feet. There are vibrant flowers, a walking trail, a play area, and a little train to show off the entire area (complete with small stations). There’s even a restaurant if you want to enjoy the view with a meal.

Khorfakkan Amphitheatre and waterfall, Sharjah

No, this isn’t in Rome. Located at the foot of Al Sayed mountain, the stunning amphitheatre faces the beach of the city of Khorfakkan, giving visitors a glimpse of nature the city has to offer. The amphitheatre is built on a total area of 190,000 square feet and boasts a jaw-dropping unique design which transports you instantly to Rome.

And located nearby, you will find a pretty waterfall. The man-made attraction was built from the rocky nature of the city and overlooks the Khorfakkan Corniche. There’s even a restaurant and café that can accommodate more than 80 guests. You can even choose to dine outdoors and enjoy the beautiful views.

Snoopy Island, Fujairah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandy Beach Hotel & Resort (@sandybeachresort) on Nov 18, 2016 at 11:15pm PST



Named after the cartoon dog, which the island is said to resemble in shape, Snoopy Island is a marine paradise offering some of the best snorkeling, and not just for UAE residents and tourists, but the whole of the GCC. Turtles, fish of every colour of the rainbow, and even little white-tip reef sharks have made this sparkling cerulean sea their home. This cute little island can be found off the coastal town of Al Aqah in the northern coast of the humble Emirate of Fujairah.

Images: Unsplash and Socials