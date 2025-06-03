Your box office watch at Cinema Akil this June…

June is here, and with a new timetable of releases at Cinema Akil. Everyone’s favourite independent arthouse cinema and the go-to spot for alternative watching is bringing a curation that’s hot like the summer we’re in right now – big, bold and bizarre films that will make you feel more deeply than you ever have, from heady trips to moody flicks and a mind-bending, mind-boggling sci-fi flick. With a side of heartache, of course.

The program…

Mickey 17 (May 16 – June 30) by Academy Award-winning Bong Joon Ho , follows a disposable employee sent on a human expedition to colonize the ice world Niflheim. After one iteration perishes, his body is regenerated with most of his memories intact, leading to a dangerous and complex journey of survival and discovery.

(May 16 – June 30) by Academy Award-winning Bong Joon Ho follows a disposable employee sent on a human expedition to colonize the ice world Niflheim. After one iteration perishes, his body is regenerated with most of his memories intact, leading to a dangerous and complex journey of survival and discovery. Marcello Mio (June 01 – June 27) by Christophe HONORÉ follows Chiara, an actress who begins to embody her father, Marcello Mastroianni, in a playful and moving exploration of identity, memory, and legacy.

(June 01 – June 27) by Christophe HONORÉ follows Chiara, an actress who begins to embody her father, Marcello Mastroianni, in a playful and moving exploration of identity, memory, and legacy. I am Still Here (May 30 – June 29) directed by Walter Salles, follows a mother who is forced to reinvent herself when her family’s life is torn apart by an act of arbitrary violence amid the tightening grip of Brazil’s military dictatorship in 1971.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cinema Akil (@cinemaakil)

You might also like The Dubai food digest: 10 unmissable experiences this June

From Reel Palestine…

To A Land Unknown (May 15 – June 30)which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival at the Director’s Fortnight, tells the powerful story of two young men willing to risk everything for a brighter future. Trapped in the struggles of Athens, they hatch a dangerous plan to escape their grim reality, setting the stage for a tense journey of survival and hope.

For the full schedule, visit cinemaakil.com

@cinemaakil

Images: Supplied