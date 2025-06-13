No work, just play…

Eid Al Adha 2025 is almost here, and if you’re in Dubai, it’s time to take a breather and dive into everything the city has to offer. Forget the usual grind and enjoy a few days of relaxation, fun, and new ways to make the most of those days off. Whether you’re in the mood for a laid-back staycation, checking out a new restaurant, or trying something completely different, Dubai’s got the right vibe for whatever you’re in the mood for this Eid Al Adha 2025.

Book a Eid staycation

Need a reset? Eid is as good a reason as any to step away – without the airport queues. From desert retreats to beachfront check-ins, we’ve pulled together the best staycation deals across the UAE for a quick break that still feels like a getaway.

Grab breakfast somewhere that looks as good as it tastes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tashas Cafe (@tashascafe)

If you’re the type to plan breakfast around the lighting, you’ll want in on this. From café interiors made for your grid to dishes that double as art, these spots go beyond the usual avo toast. Here are 38 of Dubai’s most Instagrammable breakfast spots.

Spend the day at a J1 Beach Club

If you haven’t checked out J1 Beach yet, now’s the time. Grab a sun lounger, enjoy the beach vibes, food, and drinks with your entrance fee fully redeemable. With stunning beach clubs and restaurants, it’s the perfect way to spend a sunny day in Dubai. If this sounds like your scene, check out La Baia, Baoli, Sirene by Gaia, and Gigi Dubai.

Go for a long, relaxed Eid lunch with live music

If you want to slow down the Eid Al Adha 2025 long weekend, Maison de la Plage is bringing back its live band for a chilled Saturday lunch on June 7. Whether you’re inside the chic glass-fronted dining room or outside by the pool, expect a relaxed vibe with Mediterranean-inspired dishes from Chef Izu. Highlights include the IZU Burger, burrata salad, and more. It’s a great spot for a long, leisurely lunch with Riviera-style energy.

Timings: Saturday, June 7 at 3pm

Location: Palm West Beach – Palm Jumeirah – Dubai

Contact: (0)4 452 3344. @maisondelaplage_

Gather your crew and go to a new karaoke lounge

If good company, music, and a mic in hand is your kind of night, you’ll want to check out Replay. Just launched on the upper floor of Bla Bla Dubai in JBR, the new karaoke lounge built for Dubai’s summer nightlife. With seven private themed rooms, a main lounge with a DJ booth, and over 80,000 songs across 20+ languages, it’s made for post-brunch hangouts, group celebrations, and spontaneous sing-offs. The menu keeps it casual but solid – salmon tacos, dynamite shrimp, truffle pizza, and other shareables.

Offering: Private karaoke sessions are priced at Dhs45/hour (2+ hours) or Dhs55/hour (1-hour bookings).

Timings: Open daily from 5pm to 3am

Location: Replay, Bla Bla Dubai, JBR

Contact: (0)4 584 4111. replay.ae @replaydubai

Dine at a new Cantonese restaurant

If you’re craving something rich and flavorful in a stylish setting, this iconic London-born Cantonese spot – China tang – has landed at The Lana Promenade. The space channels 1930s Shanghai with mirrored ceilings, stained glass, and an intimate cocktail bar. The menu, crafted by Chef Li Zhenjun, features Xiao Long Bao, Sir David’s Hot & Sour Soup, Whole Lobster with E-Fu Noodles, and Beijing Duck roasted and carved tableside. Dubai exclusives include Foie Gras Cherries, Da Hong Pao Lamb Cutlets, and Honey-Glazed Beef Char Siu.

Timings: Opening daily 12pm to 11pm

Location: China Tang, The Lana Promenade, Dorchester Collection, Marasi Bay Marina

Contact: (0)4 295 7464. @chinatang_dubai

Sip and paint by the sea

Wind down your weekend with a creative sunset session at La Cantine Beach. Every Sunday, Design & Dine hosts a guided painting class by the shore – two drinks included. It’s relaxed, artsy, and the sea view doesn’t hurt either.

Offer: Guided painting session + 2 beverages for Dhs299

Timings: Sundays, 5.30pm to 7.30pm

Location: La Cantine Beach, Dubai

Contact: @lacantinebeachdubai

Go for a new brunch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaimana Beach (@kaimanabeachdubai)

Brunch in Dubai hits different in the summer – think creative indoor setups, new menus, and a good excuse to catch up over a long meal. Whether you’re in it for the food or just the vibe, there are plenty of new options worth checking out. Here are 15 new brunches in Dubai to try this summer.

Let the kids burn off some energy

Looking for family-friendly fun? Dubai has no shortage of indoor activities to keep the little ones entertained. From trampoline parks to interactive museums, there’s something to spark creativity and let them play all day. Check out the best soft play areas in the city for endless fun. Check out Olioli, Orange Wheels, and Magic Planet.

Catch up at an Instagrammable café with your bestie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brunch & Cake UAE (@brunchandcake)



Craving a fun, girly day out with your best friend? Head to one of Dubai’s most gorgeous cafés for a mix of stylish décor, sweet treats, and refreshing smoothies. It’s the perfect spot to chat, laugh, and snap a few pics while indulging in some cute pastries.

Spend Saturday night with a custom mixed grill and live entertainment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Address Dubai Mall (@addressdubaimall)

If you’re into grilled food and live vibes, head to The Restaurant at Address Dubai Mall this Saturday for their Twilight Grill Night. You’ll start with a generous sharing platter of appetisers – think creamy hummus, baba ghanoush, fattoush, cheese rolls with tahina, and crispy calamari with tartare sauce. Then it’s over to the live grill where you pick your own mixed grill plate: choose two from lamb kofta, shish tawook, beef shashlik, chermoula prawns, or seabass, plus one premium cut like wagyu ribeye, tenderloin steak, Australian lamb chop, or Canadian lobster tail. Sides like roasted potatoes, asparagus, saffron rice, and sauces come to share at the table. Finish with desserts including opera mille feuille, sticky date pudding, and seasonal fruit.

Offer: Dhs295 (soft drinks), Dhs395 (house beverages)

Timings: Every Saturday, 7pm to 11.30pm

Location: The Restaurant at Address Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai

Contact: (0)4245 8888. @addressdubaimall

Hit up a free beach

Who says you need to pay for a great beach day? Dubai has plenty of free stretches of sand where you can chill, swim, or people-watch – no entry fee required. Grab your towel and sunscreen, and enjoy a relaxing day by the water at some of the best free beaches in the city.

Go for an Afternoon tea

Tea, cake, and the perfect excuse to relax – what’s not to love? Think plush settings, picture-perfect decor, and ocean views – Dubai has afternoon tea down to an art. Whether you’re here for the endless pours of tea or just in it for the pastries, from classic and laid-back vibes to creative and over-the-top indulgence, there’s no shortage of the best afternoon teas in Dubai to get your tea fix. Here are 13 of the best afternoon teas in Dubai to check out right now.

Images: Supplied/Instagram