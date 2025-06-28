The best spots for your next summer weekend breakfast date

In the height of summer, outdoor breakfasts are a no-go and it’s all indoor breakfast in Dubai. Luckily, there are plenty of Dubai restaurants and cafes ready to cater to your avo-toast, açaí-bowl, eggs-any-style dreams, whilst serving some of the ultimate views of Dubai.

Boston Lane

Another leaf from the branch of Al Quoz’s pretty Courtyard is the equally stunning Boston Lane. The actual cafe is quite small but with alcoves filled with clothes, trinkets and books, it rocks the concept store feel. If you can, try and bag a seat outside for the ultimate sunshine experience.

Location: The Courtyard, Al Quoz

Times: Daily, 7.30am to 7pm

Contact: (0) 58 517 2131

@bostonlane.dubai

21 Grams

Balkan beauty 21grams has some lovely views of the Burj Al Arab and Jumeirah Beach Hotel from its second floor location in Meyan Mall. The all-day breakfast is a delightful affair, with freshly baked pastries served up alongside hearty traditional Balkan breakfast, such as komplet eggs and Balkan benedict.

Location: Umm Suqeim

Times: Monday to Wednesday, 8am to 5pm, Thursday to Sunday, 8am to 11pm

Contact: (0) 50 841 5021

21grams.me

Aelia

Housed inside The Link, Aelia is an elevated all-day dining destination at One&Only One Za’abeel. It serves up the impressive buffet breakfast spread for hotel guests, but even if you’re not staying at the world’s first urban resort, you can still get in on the breakfast action. Enjoy the breathtaking city vistas and enjoy full access to the breakfast buffet for Dhs275, or order made-to-order eggs, sweet treats or Arabic specialities from the a la carte menu.

Location: One&Only One Za’abeel

Times: Daily, 7am to 11am

Contact: (0) 4 666 1617

oneandonlyresorts.com

At.mosphere

Located on the 122nd floor of the Burj Khalifa, the views from At.mosphere are unmatched. A perfect spot to start the day whether you’ve got visitors in town or if you’re just looking to impress, there’s an a la carte menu, or a set ‘Breakfast Decadence menu’. The decadent breakfast menu is served in the lounge from 7am daily, and is priced at Dhs450, or Dhs600 per person if you’d like unlimited mimosas. You’ll get a tiered stand of treats like Wagyu charcuterie and baked yoghurt, a choice of either pancakes or eggs any style, and then a sweet breakfast treat to conclude.

Location: Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai

Times: Daily, 7am to 12pm

Contact: (0) 4 888 3828

atmosphereburjkhalifa.com

Brix

Sitting pretty on the waterfront of Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, Brix is a serene spot for an all-day breakfast. You’ll find all the classics on the menu here, plus some more inventive Brix exclusives, such as salmon truffle toast, and a speciality sprouts dish (yes, for breakfast).

Location: Jumeirah Fishing Harbour

Times: Daily, 8am to 11.30pm

Contact: (0) 54 515 7861

brixcafe.com

Hampstead Bakery and Cafe

This homegrown concept is based Downtown, serving all their guests breakfast and views of the Burj Khalifa. Diners can enjoy British staples like their English breakfast or if your feeling boojie, indulge in their ‘Golden Royal Brioche French Toast’, a 24-carat gold french toast.

Location: Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai

Times: Daily, 9am to 11pm

Contact: (0) 50 583 0155

@hampstedbakeryandcafe

Brunch and Cake

If you go to Brunch and Cake at Jumeirah Islands on the weekend, prepare to queue up as this is one of the most popular cafes in Dubai. It’s worth it though as you’ll be rewarded with beautiful interiors, picturesque views of the serene local surroundings, and a tasty menu of all-day eats. Menu highlights include the breakkie pizza, pulled beef benny and Nutella French toast.

Location: Jumeirah Island Pavillion

Times: Daily, 8am to 11.30pm

Contact: (0) 4 422 5879

brunchandcake.com

Carine

We always feel at peace when dining looking out onto the rolling greens of a golf course. Stunning French restaurant Carine offers just that, plus a great breakfast to enjoy over the weekend. Expect typical French flair in dishes such as scrambled eggs with black truffle and strawberry tartine with homemade peach jam.

Location: Emirates Golf Club

Times: Saturday and Sunday, 9am to 12.30pm

Contact: (0) 4 417 9885

dubaigolf.com

East West

Found in the magical Courtyard in Al Quoz, East West is a gorgeous spot that’s part café, part event space. It is the perfect place to catch up with friends away from the hustle and bustle of the city. East West is open from 8am to 8pm every day and hosts a lineup of events and workshops including flower arranging, a speciality coffee and cupping experience, and meditation. On the all-day breakfast menu, you will find a selection of freshly baked pastries, sweet treats, speciality coffee, matcha, and more.

Location: The Courtyard, Al Quoz

Times: Daily, 8am to 8pm

Contact: (0) 4 336 6444

@eastwest.ae

Eggspectation

Taking the concept of all-day breakfasts to the ‘eggstreme,’ Eggspectation offers a tempting breakfast-for-dinner menu that includes the standout Old Bay benny (Dhs72) – two poached eggs on a pair of juicy crab cakes, slathered in Old Bay hollandaise. The views? Out across the sea from JBR. An oldie, but definitely a goodie.

Location: JBR, The Walk

Time: Daily, 7am to midnight

Contact: (0) 4 430 7252

eggspectation.com

Maison De La Plage

Maison De La Plage fills your heart with sunshine. Sitting on the Palm West Beach, brought to you by the magicman Chef Izu Ani himself, the spot serves simple but endearingly delicious food. The space is as welcoming as it gets and the perfect tidal escape for many a morning. You will feel transported to the rivieras of France, no doubt, with all white, rattan, leafy interiors.

Location: Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah

Time: Daily, 10am to 2am

Contact: (0) 4 452 3344

@maisondelaplage_

The Farm

Want greenery? Dine surrounded by lush greenery at The Farm, Al Barari. It’s a stunning botanical oasis that takes you out of the heart of the city, and even when you can’t dine on the beautifully landscaped deck, the interiors provide a serene spot to tuck in to the first meal of the day while enjoying the verdant plants, beautiful flowers and trickling waterfalls. Menu highlights include classic Benedicts, toasted French brioche, and Thai omelette.

Location: Al Barari, Dubai

Time: Daily, 8am to 11.30am

Contact: (0) 4 392 5660

thefarmdubai.ae

Leen’s

Have you ever wanted to eat breakfast while enjoying the view of the Museum of The Future? Well, now you can. Leen’s in the Emirates Towers is the perfect location to enjoy all the classic breakfast items as well as some decadent pancake or French toast options, too.

Location: Emirates Towers

Time: Weekdays, 11.30am to 11pm

Contact: (0) 4 388 0558

@leens_dubai

Nette

Located on the beautiful grounds of Matcha Club, Nette is the gorgeous sister café to the What’s On award-winning spot, Cassette. This outlet incorporates Japanese flavours into its dishes, including the strawberry match acai bowl, Japanese breakfast skillet and savoury miso oats. It will not let you down, bringing a creative twist to all the usual suspects.

Location: Matcha Club, Al Quoz

Time: Daily, 8am to 12pm

Contact: (0) 4 548 8369

@nettedxb

Revo Cafe

Revo Cafe is a great indoor breakfast spot, with a view that captures the Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, and Downtown Dubai skyline. Whether you’re keeping healthy with their health-focused super bowls or a light granola, or treating yourself to a slab of caramelised bread covered in mascarpone, Revo Cafe at Anantara The Palm has you covered.

Location: Anantara, The Palm

Time: Daily, 8am to 11.30pm

Contact: (0) 4 567 8304

dubai-palm.anantara.com

Splendour Fields

On the ground floor of The Park in JLT is Splendour Fields. An Aussie-inspired café with a welcoming feel, this cool dining destination offers lovely views out over the JLT park, even if you’re sitting inside. On the menu, you can expect the same wholesome, produce-driven menu you find at sister restaurants like Tom&Serg and Common Grounds. There’s a speciality coffee bar for picking up your favourite caffeine hit, a counter of freshly baked goods and even a gourmet grocer, where you can grab your produce to takeaway.

Location: The Park, Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Time: Daily, 8am to 3pm

Contact: (0) 56 603 0897

eatx.com

Seven Seeds

Jumeirah is full of hidden cafés waiting to be found and this is one of them. The beautiful Seven Seeds is surrounded by a green garden, water features, a conservatory for when summer comes along, and a trendy indoor space. On the menu, guests can tuck into healthy bites like sandwiches and smoothie bowls, sweet treats, burgers, and delicious coffee.

Location: Villa 15, 51st St., Jumeirah

Time: Daily, 8am to 11pm

Contact: (0) 56 422 0427

7seeds.ae

Trove

This futuristic all-day eatery in Dubai Mall has a lovely terrace to sit out on in the cooler months, but while the terrace is off-limits, you can still enjoy pretty Dubai Fountain views when you snag a table by the window. Serving up breakfast daily from 10am, hearty Turkish breakfasts are one of the menu’s most popular items, but lighter bites like croissants, avo toast and Benedicts are also available.

Location: Fashion Avenue, The Dubai Mall

Time: Daily, 10am to 12pm

Contact: (0) 4 347 7444

@thetrove

Images: Social/Supplied