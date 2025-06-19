Smart tips to stay cool, stay well, and make the most of your trip

Whether you’re here for a few days or a full holiday, Dubai in the summer can feel a little intense. Blazing sunshine, freezing malls, and a bucket list of adventures waiting to be ticked off. The good news? A few simple habits can make a huge difference.

Here’s your 10 point guide to staying healthy, feeling comfortable, and making the most of your time in the desert heat.

1. Hydration is everything

Start your day with a big glass of water and keep sipping throughout. You’ll sweat more than you realise, and air-conditioning dries you out too.

add electrolytes to one bottle a day if you’re out in the sun

carry a mist spray or a little fan to cool down your face and body on the go

2. SPF isn’t optional

Apply sunscreen every morning, even if you’re only planning indoor activities. Dubai’s sun is strong year-round, and UV rays can bounce off surfaces.

choose SPF30 or higher, water-resistant, and broad-spectrum

don’t forget lips, ears, scalp, and hands

3. Don’t fight the heat, work with it

Avoid peak sun hours (12pm to 3:30pm) whenever you can. Even construction workers take a mandatory breaks during these hours and if it’s too hot for them, it’s definitely time for you to head indoors too. Schedule indoor or shaded activities during that time, and take advantage of:

late night happy hour hotspots to try (here)

early morning or late evening walks, along Kite beach or Dubai Hills Park

63 cool indoor spots to beat the heat and you can discover them all (here)

4. Watch your diet

Rich, salty or spicy food and alcohol can make you feel sluggish in the heat.

Go for cooling meals like fresh fruit, mezze, sushi, or crisp summer salads, there are plenty of cafés and casual spots across the city serving up light bites, with around 40+ options to check out (here)

Don’t skip meals, low blood sugar plus heat equals fainting risk

5. Dress smart

Breathable, light-coloured clothing will help regulate your temperature.

Opt for natural fabrics like linen and cotton

Pack a layer for freezing AC (seriously, malls are chilly)

6. Sleep matters more than ever

The heat can be draining. Try to:

Sleep in a cool, dark room

Avoid too much caffeine or heavy meals before bed

Give yourself time to adjust to jet lag or a different schedule

7. AC flu is real

Going from extreme heat to cold air conditioning can mess with your sinuses.

Keep a scarf or wrap handy when visiting indoor spots

If your nose feels dry, try a saline spray, it really helps. Need a pharmacy? LIFE Pharmacy is a reliable go-to, and you’ll find one on nearly every street corner.

8. Know the signs of heat exhaustion

If you feel dizzy, nauseous, have a headache, or stop sweating, get inside, hydrate, and rest. Don’t push through it.

9. Make the most of wellness facilities

Dubai hotels are famous for their spas and wellness centres. Treat yourself to:

A hammam or massage which is great for circulation

Ice baths or cryotherapy (yes, they’re a thing here)

Stretch it out at these top yoga and Pilates studios (here)

10. Stay connected and aware

Check the UV index and weather each day before heading out

Use ride-hailing apps like Careem or Uber (both available on iOS and Android) to skip long walks in the heat and get around the city comfortably.

Dubai in summer isn’t about doing less, it’s about doing it smarter. Respect the heat, take care of yourself, and you’ll have an amazing time, glowy, energised, and with memories to spare.

