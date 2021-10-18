Game, set, Matcha…

When opening a new wellness studio in the UAE, you’ve got to do something different. It’s a packed marketplace that has seen even the biggest chains fall under the weight of expectation.

But the folks behind Matcha Club may just have the formula to avoid the same fate. By combining the city’s most on-trend sport with the UAE’s best yoga teachers and the people behind a What’s On Award-winning café, Matcha is the new boutique club ready to wow in Al Quoz.

What’s inside?

Located about two blocks away from Alserkal Avenue, the Matcha Club has all the design elements of a chic Californian hideaway, where tree-lined pathways lead you past padel courts painted in burnt orange and divided by oversized flora, picture-perfect outdoor courtyards, and on towards two crisp white wellness studios.

The studios already host a jam-packed schedule of yoga and movement classes hosted by top teachers, including Laura Farrier, Melissa Ghattas, Nitai Krishna and Dina Ghandour, and 5 Rhythms teacher Lina Nahhas. Soon, a cafe called Nette will occupy the centre space, which we believe will be run by the Cassette cafe team.

If you’ve yet to play padel, it’s pretty much the new buzz word in fitness. Played predominately as a doubles game, it’s very similar to regular tennis with a bit of squash thrown in: the court is about 25 per cent smaller than a tennis court and enclosed in glass walls, which can also be utilised during play – and metal mesh fences that can’t.

Prices

Padel courts cost Dhs400 for 90-minute sessions (based on four people playing). Packages are available, including 10 sessions for Dhs900, or 20 sessions for Dhs1,600.

5 Rhythms costs Dhs135 for a single class.

Yoga classes start at Dhs95 for a discovery class, Dhs115 for a single class, Dhs475 for a pack of five classes, Dhs900 for a pack of 10 classes, and Dhs1,790 for a pack of 20 classes. You can view the whole schedule on Matcha’s Instagram stories.

Matcha Club, Al Quoz 3, Dubai from 6.30pm. Book yoga and padel courts via Playtomic:bit.ly/3kWqEe1. @matchadxb

Images: What’s On