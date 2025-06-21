Thrills and grills await at this cool new spot

Roll out the red carpet for we have a new chip on the block. CHAR is the latest venture by homegrown, Emirati-owned concept Around The Block, known and loved for its high-quality, handcrafted specialty coffee and a new avatar with every opening. The latest transformation is all about flames and fire-fuelled flavours, drawing inspiration from global classics and pairing it with a Dubai story.

Located in the brand new Nad Al Sheba Mall, the space offers, a sleek, minimal experience, stripped down to bare brown tiles, smooth wooden furniture, low yellow lighting and the centre of all the action – the exposed grill, firing up your dishes for you. The grilled varieties come from all parts of the world, incorporating Asian and Middle Eastern influences – perhaps the hotbeds of open-flame cooking.

Think chicken shawarma, chicken tikka, tenderloin, sea bass and more, all flame-kissed and served with a variety of cold plates and sides designed to complement the depth of smoke and char with bright, light flavours. Everything is bold, refreshing, rich and packs an indulgent punch.

What’s new?

The space functions in a unique way – by day it is the Around The Block we all know and love, serving specialty coffees, comfort dining and that light, daytime atmosphere. After 2pm is when the heat and speed picks up, and CHAR is brought to life. You start with freshly-baked bread, finish with smoky, specialty non-alcoholic drinks, savoury tender meats and a fitting end – something sweet.

It’s the perfect day-to-night transformation, much like ATB’s other concepts – The Kitchen by Around The Block in Wasl 51, and TŌRI at Al Khawaneej Walk, turning into a modern Japanese eatery in a Cinderella-esque fashion.

CHAR x Around The Block, Nad Al Sheba Mall, now open, daily, 7am to 2pm, 2pm till late, @charconcept, @aroundtheblock

Images: Supplied