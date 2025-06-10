A city icon gets a new key…

There’s a new chapter rising on Sheikh Zayed Road – and if the name rings a bell, that’s the point. Jumeirah Residences Emirates Towers is bringing one of Dubai’s most iconic addresses into a new era. Not offices. Not hotels. This time: homes.

While Sheikh Zayed Road is no stranger to skyscrapers, this one is special. Jumeirah Residences Emirates Towers is the latest addition to Dubai’s skyline – a new residential twin-tower that builds on the legacy of one of the city’s most recognisable names. Developed by Meraas (under Dubai Holding Real Estate), the project introduces 754 branded homes, with prices starting from Dhs3.5 million. Move-in? Slated for 2030.

The design

Designed by SCDA Architects, the structure leans into a cantilevered silhouette – futuristic, balanced, and geometric. The shape gives the towers their edge, quite literally.

Inside the homes

Floor-to-ceiling windows. Minimal layouts. Every residence is shaped for privacy, with breathtaking views over Downtown and the Museum of the Future. Interiors lean modern and clean. Starting at Dhs3.5 million for a one-bed, these homes are built around privacy and pure luxury.

The entrance

A private drop-off leads to a double-height lobby, a hidden courtyard, and calm, gallery-like spaces that set the tone before you’ve even stepped inside your home.

The terraces

There are three of them – perched high, planted with greenery, wrapped around infinity pools and quiet lounges with stunning views all around. Designed for residents only, they’re more retreat than amenity.

The amenities

From a luxury gym with dedicated studios and co-working spaces to a private cinema, family pool, padel courts, and children’s play zones – the lifestyle options cover work, play, and everything in between.

Life with Jumeirah

From 24/7 concierge services to wellness treatments, private chefs, fitness coaching, and car management – residents will have access to Jumeirah’s hospitality, only this time, without checking in or out. It’s the signature Jumeirah service – just woven into daily life instead of a weekend stay.

Location, Location, Location

Set in a prime spot near the Museum of the Future, DIFC, and City Walk, with quick access to Sheikh Zayed and Al Khail Roads, residents can easily reach Dubai’s hotspots – from J1 Beach to Downtown.

Images: Supplied