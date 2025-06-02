Here’s what we know…

Great news, folks! The Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) – aka the 30×30 challenge, returns to Dubai this November 2025.

The DFC is highly popular with UAE residents and is now in its ninth edition. It returns for 30 days from Saturday, November 1 to 30, 2025.

Haven’t heard of the Dubai Fitness Challenge? It’s an annual event launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai. The first edition took place back in 2017.

It is part of Sheikh Hamdan’s vision to transform Dubai into one of the world’s most active cities. And it looks like his vision is working because, so far, over the eight editions, more than 13 million people have taken part in the Dubai Fitness Challenge.

Basically, those who sign up for the challenge, have to make a commitment to themselves to exercise for 30 minutes a day for 30 days (30×30… get it?)

And you don’t have to do it alone. You can join others who have signed up for the movement at community events all across the city. People of all ages and cultural backgrounds come together, to not only support each other but also to foster a culture of health and vitality across Dubai.

Commenting on the impact of DFC, His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council and CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation stated, “The success of the Dubai Fitness Challenge would not have been possible without the passion, energy, and commitment of our community.”

He added, “Since its launch in 2017, DFC has grown into a citywide movement embraced by the people of Dubai – transforming the city into a world-class sporting hub. With 2025 declared the Year of Community in the UAE, I am confident that this year’s edition will once again unite friends, families, and organisations in the shared pursuit of a healthier, more active lifestyle.”

What does the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2025 calendar look like?

During the DFC in November, you can expect 30 days of free and inclusive fitness events, fitness villages, community hubs, classes, and activities. In short, expect Dubai to turn into a city-wide gym.

A new flagship event has been introduced for the ninth edition: Dubai Yoga where you can enjoy sunset yoga sessions on November 30.

Other popular events that are returning on the calendar include Dubai Ride (presented by DP World) November 2, Dubai Stand-Up Paddle on November 8 and 9 November, and Dubai Run (presented by Mai Dubai) on November 23.

For all the latest updates, visit dubaifitnesschallenge.com and of course, check back in with us on whatson.ae closer to the event.