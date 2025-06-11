12 places to eat before (or after) Mamma Mia! at Etihad Arena

Abba fans, it is time…

Mamma Mia! The Musical has finally landed in Abu Dhabi at the Etihad Arena. The musical will take place from June 11 to 22 at the Etihad Arena, and if you don’t want the hunger pangs to get to you during the show, grab some dinner at these restaurants on Yas Island.

Here are 12 restaurants near Etihad Arena for pre-show bites or post-show celebrations.

Asia Asia

Trendy Asiatic decor, a great menu that rolls out all the Asian specialities you came for, and a gorgeous view of the Yas Bay pier are all that you need and more.

Asia Asia, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, Mon to Thurs 5pm to 1am, Fri 12pm to 1am, Sat 2pm to 1am. Tel: (02) 235 8663, abudhabi.asia-asia.com

Barbossa

Want to experience vibrant beats before the musical? Barbossa is the place to be. Known for its Mexican and Latin American flavours and a lively atmosphere, this restaurant combines authentic flavours with brilliant beats. PS. There are some cool deals to enjoy here, but make plans to visit another time to enjoy them to avoid missing the show.

Barbossa,Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, Sun to Wed 12pm to 1am, Thurs and Fri 12pm to 3am, Sat 1pm to 3am. Tel: (0)50 185 8068. @barbossa_auh

Bua Thai Café

Want to keep it casual, yet flavourful? Bua Thai Café brings a cosy slice of Bangkok to Yas Bay, with comforting Thai classics. Pick from fragrant green curry to punchy papaya salad and creamy Thai iced teas.

Bua Thai Café by Desert Lotus, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, Sun to Thurs 12pm to 11pm, Fri and Sat 12pm to 12am. Tel: (0)2 575 3158. @buathaicafe

Bushra by Buddha-Bar

Want a dash of drama with your meal? Bushra by Buddha-Bar serves it up in a glamorous, lounge-style setting. Tuck into bold Levantine flavours such as shanklish with avocado purée, succulent kebabs, grilled octopus and more. If you want to check it out after the show, head on over as it’s open until 2am.

Bushra by Buddha-Bar, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, daily 1pm to 2am. Tel: (0)50 601 1195. @bushra_abudhabi

Daikan Izakaya

Want your meal to pack a flavourful punch? Daikan Izakaya at Yas Bay is the perfect pre-show pit stop. It serves up bold Japanese street food in a cool, industrial-style setting. Think steaming bowls of ramen, crispy gyoza, and signature bao buns. Slurp.

Daikan Izakaya, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, Sun to Thurs 12pm to 12am. Fri and Sat 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)58 124 1529. @daikanizakaya_ae

EL&N London

Don’t want to miss a second of the fun at Etihad Arena? Consider EL&N London. It is probably one of the shiniest restaurants near Etihad Arena, so you can’t miss it. It’s great if what you’re after is a quick bites, with a spot of coffee before the show. Plus, you’re so close you can see the crowds start to thin as they enter the arena, so you don’t have to wait in line. And you’re sure to walk away with some pretty Instagrammable photos.

EL&N Cafe, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, daily 12am to 12pm. Tel: (0)2 883 9395. ae.elnlondon.com

Hanar

At Hanar, you’ll be spoiled for choice with a menu of Mesopotamian flavours. If this is your choice of restaurant for the night, visit before the show as Hanar closes its doors by 11pm.

Hanar, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, Mon to Fri 5pm to 11pm, Sat 2pm to 11pm and Sun 12pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)2 675 1641. @hanar_restaurant

McCafferty’s

Everyone loves McCafferty’s, and if you want a spot that won’t disappoint, make your way to Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island. You will be able to sip on your favourite hops, grapes and cocktails at unbeatable prices.

McCafferty’s, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, 9am to 8pm daily. @mccaffertysyas

NURI Grill & Bar

NURI Grill & Bar picked up the What’s On award for Favourite Fine Dining Asian Restaurant this year. The sleek Korean steakhouse is one of Yas Bay’s finest, with an enjoyable restaurant and bar experience. If you want to warm up your vocal cords to singalong at Mamma Mia, head to their private karaoke rooms.

NURI Grill & Bar, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, Sun to Thurs 12pm to 12am, Fri and Sat 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)54 211 5151. @nurigrillbar

Paradiso Paradiso is a partnership between celebrated French chef Pierre Gagnaire and Nicole Rubi of La Petite Maison in Cannes. Mediterranean is the cuisine to savour here, so expect dishes like snails and roast poussin to fritto misto, pizza and assorted pasta. PS. Don’t miss your photo op with the cute Vespa out front. Paradiso, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, Sun to Thurs 12pm to 11pm, Fri and Sat 12pm to 1am. Tel: (050) 437 2869. @paradisoabudhabi

Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar The Trilogy by Buddha-Bar has a rooftop lounge offering sweeping views of Yas Bay. It’s a neat spot to tuck into a fusion of Mediterranean and Asian flavors. And it’s presented in a tapas-style format, so you won’t be too stuffed as you watch the performance. There’s also an impressive cocktail selection, too. If you want to grab a bite or a drink post the show, this is a good option, too. Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, Sun to Thurs 5pm to 2am, Fri and Sat 5pm to 3am. Tel: (0)50 601 1194. @siddhartalounge_abudhabi

The Lighthouse Restaurant and Bar

This exciting Mediterranean restaurant offers up quaint and relaxing vibes if that’s what you’re seeking pre-performance. There’s flatbreads and seafood, standout signature cocktails, and waterfront views. Perfect.

The Lighthouse Restaurant & Bar, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, Sun to Thurs 8am to 12am, Fri and Sat 8am to 1am. Tel: (0)2 236 7831, @thelighthouse_abudhabi

Images: Instagram