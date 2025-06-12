Rest stations across the UAE aim to safeguard the health and safety of delivery riders during this season

As summer picks up across the UAE, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced that over 10,000 air-conditioned rest stations equipped with amenities will be made available for delivery riders as part of the nationwide midday work break.

Like every year, the annual midday break has been implemented from 15 June to 15 September, offering respite to outdoor workers during these brutal summer months.

According to Gulf News, several key government entities are participating in the implementation of this initiative, including the Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the Integrated Transport Centre at the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, the Departments of Economic Development across all emirates, and Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat).

Private entities involved include delivery platforms like talabat, Deliveroo, Noon and Careem, as well as restaurants, shopping centres, retail stores, and cloud kitchens across the country.

What is the midday break?

Every year for the past 21 years, the UAE rolls out a midday work ban during the peak summer months, essentially suspending all outdoor work during the afternoon, when the heat is at it’s peak.

This year, from 12.30pm to 3pm, outdoor labour under direct sunlight is banned across the UAE, and applies to both the public and the private sector. Companies that violate the ban will be charged hefty fines of up to Dhs5,000 per worker with a maximum of Dhs50,000 for multiple violations.

But the stop of activity is not the only feature of the midday work ban. Employers are also required to provide their workers with shaded rest areas, fans or cooling units, clean drinking water, electrolyte drinks, and basic first-aid kits.

Why do we need it?

Enforcing the midday work ban is a matter of health and safety for outdoor workers, as temperatures reach dangerous highs. Protection from the heat is essential as the weather poses serious risks to our health, such as fatigue, nausea, dizziness, sunburn, dehydration, potential heat strokes, respiratory issues and increased risk of cardiovascular issues.

Similarly, residents have also been urged to stay indoors during peak hours, especially during daylight hours and in the afternoons, as well as wearing loose, light-coloured clothing, carrying umbrellas and sunglasses and wearing sunscreen. Hydration is key, and one must stay hydrated by intaking lots of water, electrolytes, and other refreshing fluids like anise, mint, hibiscus, and green tea.

