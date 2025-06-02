Take note…

Dubai’s Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) has announced changes to parking and public transportation in Dubai including the Dubai Metro, Dubai Tram, public buses and other transportation systems during Eid Al Adha 2025.

The announcement was made via RTA’s official X (previously, Twitter) account.

أعلنت #هيئة_الطرق_و_المواصلات عن مواعيد العمل في جميع خدماتها خلال عطلة عيد الأضحى المبارك 1446 / 2025. وتشمل ساعات العمل مراكز إسعاد المتعاملين، ومواقف المركبات الخاضعة للتعرفة، وحافلات المواصلات العامة، ومترو وترام دبي، ووسائل النقل البحري، ومراكز مزودي الخدمة (الفحص الفني… pic.twitter.com/tv6NY36H0G — RTA (@rta_dubai) June 2, 2025

The post states that changes will affect ‘working hours for all its services during the Eid Al-Adha holiday 1446/2025.’

This includes ‘customer happiness centers, paid parking areas, public buses, Dubai Metro and Tram, marine transport, and service provider centers (vehicle technical inspection).’

Public parking

During Eid Al Adha, RTA confirms that there will be free public parking in Dubai.

According to the RTA website, public parking in Dubai will be free from Thursday, June 5, to 8 in Dubai.

Do note, the free parking does not apply to multi-story parking.

Dubai Metro, Dubai Tram and other public transportation in Dubai

Dubai Metro

If you travel by the Dubai Metro, do note that timings have been amended as well over the Eid Al Adha holidays.

All stations on the Red and Green line will operate from Wednesday, June 4 to June 7, 2025 from 5am to 1am (the following day).

Dubai Tram

The Dubai Tram will run from 6am to 1am (the following day) from Wednesday, June 4 to June 7, 2025.

Public buses Updated schedules for the public buses can be found on the S’hail app. However, RTA pointed out that Bus Route E100 will not operate from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station from June 4 to 8, 2025. Marine transport For all marine transport, visit this link here. Customer Happiness Centres All RTA Customer Happiness Centres will be closed during the Eid Al Adha holiday. The Smart Customer Happiness Centres at Umm Ramool, Deira, Al Barsha, and the RTA Head Office will operate as usual. For all the details, visit rta.ae What is Eid Al Adha? According to tradition, Eid Al Adha is held to honour Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son, after being instructed to do so by God. Prophet Ibrahim told his son of the dream, and the son then told his father to follow the order. But God intervened, sending a sheep to take his son’s place. The occasion of Eid Al Adha is usually marked with a few days off for both the public and private sectors.