There are different types of bus coming

Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) recently announced that its adding to its fleet of buses and have ordered 637 public buses to grace the roads of Dubai.

The buses are worth a large Dhs1.1 billion and are sure to assist in the development of public transport around the city. The buses are scheduled for delivery in 2025 and 2026 and there will be various types including 40 electric ones.

The announcement was shared after four major agreements were made and, H.E. Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors at RTA, witnessed the signing at UITP Global Public Transport Summit. RTA also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Chinese company BYD, to pilot the operation of an electric bus equipped with the latest technologies and battery systems offered by the company. The trial will take place in Dubai over a period that includes the summer season.

The buses will meet the European “Euro 6” low-emission standards, highlighting the RTA’s commitment to support Dubai’s sustainability goals and aiming to have a 100% electric and hydrogen-powered public bus fleet by 2050.

شهد معالي مطر الطاير المدير العام ورئيس مجلس المديرين في هيئة الطرق والمواصلات، على هامش مشاركة الهيئة في أعمال القمة العالمية للمواصلات العامة، توقيع أربع اتفاقيات توريد 637 حافلة متعددة الأحجام، مطابقة للمواصفات الأوروبية الخاصة بالانبعاثات الكربونية المنخفضة، “يورو 6″، بينها… pic.twitter.com/G1I4H532dL — RTA (@rta_dubai) June 19, 2025

RTA recently announced a bus pooling service for Dubai commuters. The service offers door-to-door service at affordable prices tailored to your daily routine, and delivered by fully licensed and RTA-regulated operators. The initiatives by RTA are mainly focused on improving the traffic flow around the city and making commuters lives easier. There are 40 places in Dubai to be improved over the summer as schools close and people jet off around the world.

