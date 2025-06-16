Emirates and Etihad are high on the list

Last week’s tragic Air India crash has left many travellers on edge. The London-bound flight from Ahmedabad went down shortly after takeoff, claiming lives and shaking global confidence in air safety.

But a newly released global aviation safety report might offer some reassurance, showing that despite high-profile incidents, flying remains one of the safest ways to travel.

The new report reveals a list of the safest airlines in the world and UAE based airlines Emirates, flyDubai and Etihad are all included.

There are lots of factors that go in to the ranking such as number of serious incidents over the past two years, fleet age and size, rate of incidents, fatalities, profitability, IOSA certification, ICAO country audit pass, and pilot skill and training. Consultations are also done with check pilots and aviation experts too.

Airlineratings.com is the brains behind the report that details the list of the safest full-service airlines and the safest low cost airlines, you can find them below.

Safest full-service airlines for 2025

  1. Air New Zealand
  2. Qantas
  3. Cathay Pacific; Qatar Airways; Emirates
  4. Virgin Australia
  5. Etihad Airways
  6. ANA
  7. EVA Air
  8. Korean Air
  9. Alaska Airlines
  10. Turkish Airlines (THY)
  11. TAP Portugal
  12. Hawaiian Airlines
  13. American Airlines
  14. SAS
  15. British Airways
  16. Iberia
  17. Finnair
  18. Lufthansa/Swiss
  19. JAL
  20. Air Canada
  21. Delta Airlines
  22. Vietnam Airlines
  23. United Airlines

Safest low-cost airlines for 2025

  1. HK Express
  2. Jetstar Group
  3. Ryanair
  4. easyJet
  5. Frontier Airlines
  6. AirAsia
  7. Wizz Air
  8. VietJet Air
  9. Southwest Airlines
  10. Volaris
  11. flydubai
  12. Norwegian
  13. Vueling
  14. Jet2
  15. Sun Country Airlines
  16. WestJet
  17. JetBlue Airways
  18. Air Arabia
  19. IndiGo
  20. Eurowings
  21. Allegiant Air
  22. Cebu Pacific
  23. ZipAir
  24. SKY Airline
  25. Air Baltic

Recently Dubai Airports announced the cancellation of some flights to Iran, Iraq, Jordan, and Syria last week due to temporary closure of airspace.