Last week’s tragic Air India crash has left many travellers on edge. The London-bound flight from Ahmedabad went down shortly after takeoff, claiming lives and shaking global confidence in air safety.

But a newly released global aviation safety report might offer some reassurance, showing that despite high-profile incidents, flying remains one of the safest ways to travel.

The new report reveals a list of the safest airlines in the world and UAE based airlines Emirates, flyDubai and Etihad are all included.

There are lots of factors that go in to the ranking such as number of serious incidents over the past two years, fleet age and size, rate of incidents, fatalities, profitability, IOSA certification, ICAO country audit pass, and pilot skill and training. Consultations are also done with check pilots and aviation experts too.

Airlineratings.com is the brains behind the report that details the list of the safest full-service airlines and the safest low cost airlines, you can find them below.

Safest full-service airlines for 2025

Air New Zealand Qantas Cathay Pacific; Qatar Airways; Emirates Virgin Australia Etihad Airways ANA EVA Air Korean Air Alaska Airlines Turkish Airlines (THY) TAP Portugal Hawaiian Airlines American Airlines SAS British Airways Iberia Finnair Lufthansa/Swiss JAL Air Canada Delta Airlines Vietnam Airlines United Airlines

Safest low-cost airlines for 2025

HK Express Jetstar Group Ryanair easyJet Frontier Airlines AirAsia Wizz Air VietJet Air Southwest Airlines Volaris flydubai Norwegian Vueling Jet2 Sun Country Airlines WestJet JetBlue Airways Air Arabia IndiGo Eurowings Allegiant Air Cebu Pacific ZipAir SKY Airline Air Baltic

