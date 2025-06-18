Dubai has just leveled up with it’s culture goals

The megaprojects just don’t seem to end for Dubai, but not all projects have to be something made out of concrete or stone. This time, it is taking on a more creative aspect, and while Dubai (and the UAE in general) is already a hot spot for some of the world’s top musicals, concerts, and more, this new initiative is about to boost it to a whole new level.

Say hello to the Dubai Orchestra project.

The announcement of this new project was made by Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, via her official Instagram account.

The post made on June 18, 2025, stated, ‘Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the Executive Council has approved the Dubai Orchestra project.’

Sheikha Latifa mentioned that the project is one that is led by Dubai Culture in partnership with Dubai’s public and private sectors and will showcase ‘Dubai’s presence on the global arts stage and nurture new generations capable of carrying forward the message of cultural and human creativity.’

In the post, Sheikha Latifa also shares the Dubai Orchestra project’s main objectives and initiatives.

Objectives

To nurture a vibrant creative environment that advances the music sector

Attract exceptional talent

Inspire and empower homegrown creatives

Support objectives of Dubai’s Creative Economy Strategy, and Dubai Social Agenda 33

Stimulate the arts sector and drive its growth

Initiatives

Youth-focused programmes

Strategic partnerships with community organisations

Educational opportunities for emerging talent

Preserve and promote the region’s living musical heritage on a global stage

The report also added that ‘50% of the Dubai Orchestra members will be Emirati talent by 2033.’

We can’t wait to see the fruit of this amazing initiative, and we are sure we will learn more in the next coming months. Stay tuned!

Images: Getty Images