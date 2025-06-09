Things to do in Abu Dhabi: sorted…

Looking for some things to do to jazz up your workweek in Abu Dhabi? We’re here to help…

Here’s your guide to 8 exciting things to do in Abu Dhabi this week

Monday, June 9

Visit the iconic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

When the sun sets, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque truly shines. The stunning architecture, peaceful gardens, and ambient lighting make it one of the most beautiful spots to visit at night. Join an evening tour to learn more about its rich cultural significance and intricate design details.

Cost: Free

Timing: 9am to 10pm

Location: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Contact: 02 419 1919

szgmc.gov.ae

Greek Mondays

Part of a duo of thrilling eats that set up shop at the W Abu Dhabi Yas Island right as we moved into 2025, Pappas Taverna invites you to your very own version of Mamma Mia, with a menu of traditional Greek eats paired with live entertainment. It’s perfect to get you in the mood for the popular musical that’s hitting the stage at Etihad Arena this week.

Cost: A la carte menu

Timing: 6pm to 11pm

Location: Pappas Taverna, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island

Contact: 02 656 0000

@wabudhabi



Tuesday, June 10

How to make the perfect hollandaise

In this quick, hands-on masterclass, Seed & Bloom chefs spill the secrets behind one of brunch’s most iconic stars: the silky, buttery hollandaise sauce. You’ll be whisking, emulsifying, and tasting your way through the step-by-step process, learning foolproof tips to nail it at home. Perfect for foodies, weekend chefs, and anyone who believes brunch isn’t complete without a perfectly poached egg and rich hollandaise on top.

Cost: Dhs150

Timing: 6pm to 7.30pm

Location: Seed & Bloom Cafe, Al Raha Garden

Contact: 056 377 3443

seedandbloomcafe.com



Let’s taco ‘bout lunch at Barbossa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbossa Abu Dhabi (@barbossa_auh)

A vibrant hotspot on Yas Bay’s waterfront, Barbossa brings modern Mexican and Latin American flavours to life with bold dishes, cool LA vibes, and electric late-night parties. With stunning views and an effortlessly fun atmosphere, it’s a must-visit for foodies and night owls in Abu Dhabi.

Cost: 3-course Dhs80, 4-course Dhs99

Timing: 12pm to 4pm

Location: Barbossa, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island

Contact: 050 185 8068

barbossa.ae

Wednesday, June 11

Go see Mamma Mia

Dancing Queen or discovered ABBA’s top tunes through TikTok, there’s no denying it: their music is absolute magic. And for you fans here in the UAE, it’s time to sing, dance, and celebrate as the iconic musical, Mamma Mia!, is coming to Abu Dhabi this week. For more details, visit this link Whether you grew up belting outor discovered ABBA’s top tunes through TikTok, there’s no denying it: their music is absolute magic. And for you fans here in the UAE, it’s time to sing, dance, and celebrate as the iconic musical,is coming to Abu Dhabi this week. For more details, visit this link here

Cost: From Dhs125

Timing: 6:30pm

Location: Etihad Arena, Yas Bay, Yas Island

Contact: 600 511 115

etihadarena.ae

Zoom in at Ferrari World

Experience Ferrari World Abu Dhabi like never before – after dark. The iconic theme park lights up with dazzling displays and offers high-speed thrills under the stars. From the world’s fastest rollercoaster, Formula Rossa, to family-friendly rides, it’s the perfect nighttime adventure for adrenaline lovers and fun-seekers alike.

Cost: Dhs275 for kids and Dhs285 for adults

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Location: Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Contact: 600 511 115

ferrariworldabudhabi.com

Thursday, June 12

Get ready to Samba at Sushisamba

Turn up the heat with live dancers, bold Japanese-Brazilian-Peruvian flavours, and electric vibes. Feast on signature rolls like the wagyu dhabi and bahia, juicy wagyu gyozas, and seared tenderloin, all with stunning Corniche views. Let the rhythm move you!

Cost: A la carte menu

Timing: From 9.15pm

Location: Sushisamba, Podium 1 Conrad, Etihad Towers

Contact: 02 811 5882

sushisamba.com

Steak nights

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Craft by Side Hustle (@craft_by_sidehustle)

The sizzle is real at Craft by Side Hustle every Thursday. Chef Troy Payne sears his high-quality steaks and pairs them with handpicked wines, smooth whiskey, and cocktails.

Cost: A la carte

Timing: From 6pm

Location: Craft by Side Hustle, Rosewood Hotel, Al Maryah Island

Contact: 02 631 9855

@craft_by_sidehustle

Images: Instagram