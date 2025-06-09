8 magical things to do in Abu Dhabi this week: June 9 to 12
Things to do in Abu Dhabi: sorted…
Looking for some things to do to jazz up your workweek in Abu Dhabi? We’re here to help…
Here’s your guide to 8 exciting things to do in Abu Dhabi this week
Monday, June 9
Visit the iconic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque
When the sun sets, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque truly shines. The stunning architecture, peaceful gardens, and ambient lighting make it one of the most beautiful spots to visit at night. Join an evening tour to learn more about its rich cultural significance and intricate design details.
Cost: Free
Timing: 9am to 10pm
Location: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque
Contact: 02 419 1919
szgmc.gov.ae
Greek Mondays
Part of a duo of thrilling eats that set up shop at the W Abu Dhabi Yas Island right as we moved into 2025, Pappas Taverna invites you to your very own version of Mamma Mia, with a menu of traditional Greek eats paired with live entertainment. It’s perfect to get you in the mood for the popular musical that’s hitting the stage at Etihad Arena this week.
Cost: A la carte menu
Timing: 6pm to 11pm
Location: Pappas Taverna, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island
Contact: 02 656 0000
@wabudhabi
Tuesday, June 10
How to make the perfect hollandaise
In this quick, hands-on masterclass, Seed & Bloom chefs spill the secrets behind one of brunch’s most iconic stars: the silky, buttery hollandaise sauce. You’ll be whisking, emulsifying, and tasting your way through the step-by-step process, learning foolproof tips to nail it at home. Perfect for foodies, weekend chefs, and anyone who believes brunch isn’t complete without a perfectly poached egg and rich hollandaise on top.
Cost: Dhs150
Timing: 6pm to 7.30pm
Location: Seed & Bloom Cafe, Al Raha Garden
Contact: 056 377 3443
seedandbloomcafe.com
Let’s taco ‘bout lunch at Barbossa
A vibrant hotspot on Yas Bay’s waterfront, Barbossa brings modern Mexican and Latin American flavours to life with bold dishes, cool LA vibes, and electric late-night parties. With stunning views and an effortlessly fun atmosphere, it’s a must-visit for foodies and night owls in Abu Dhabi.
Cost: 3-course Dhs80, 4-course Dhs99
Timing: 12pm to 4pm
Location: Barbossa, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island
Contact: 050 185 8068
barbossa.ae
Wednesday, June 11
Go see Mamma Mia
Cost: From Dhs125
Timing: 6:30pm
Location: Etihad Arena, Yas Bay, Yas Island
Contact: 600 511 115
etihadarena.ae
Zoom in at Ferrari World
Experience Ferrari World Abu Dhabi like never before – after dark. The iconic theme park lights up with dazzling displays and offers high-speed thrills under the stars. From the world’s fastest rollercoaster, Formula Rossa, to family-friendly rides, it’s the perfect nighttime adventure for adrenaline lovers and fun-seekers alike.
Cost: Dhs275 for kids and Dhs285 for adults
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Location: Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
Contact: 600 511 115
ferrariworldabudhabi.com
Thursday, June 12
Get ready to Samba at Sushisamba
Turn up the heat with live dancers, bold Japanese-Brazilian-Peruvian flavours, and electric vibes. Feast on signature rolls like the wagyu dhabi and bahia, juicy wagyu gyozas, and seared tenderloin, all with stunning Corniche views. Let the rhythm move you!
Cost: A la carte menu
Timing: From 9.15pm
Location: Sushisamba, Podium 1 Conrad, Etihad Towers
Contact: 02 811 5882
sushisamba.com
Steak nights
Cost: A la carte
Timing: From 6pm
Location: Craft by Side Hustle, Rosewood Hotel, Al Maryah Island
Contact: 02 631 9855
@craft_by_sidehustle
