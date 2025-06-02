Things to do in Dubai: sorted…

Looking for some things to do in Dubai this week? There’s plenty, from a taco deal to a delicious business lunch, an art exhibition and more…

Here are 8 fun things to do in Dubai this week

Monday, June 2

Meat and Malt

The Ninth Cut at Novotel Hotel, Al Barsha has introduced a new Monday offer for meat lovers: Meat and Malt Mondays. It includes a perfectly grilled 1.2kg Australian Black Angus MB 3 Tomahawk with mac and cheese, potato bravas, green salad and fries. As for your sauce, pick from bone marrow jus, smoked burnies, chimichurri and tamarind BBQ. A flight of three carefully selected whiskies will elevate your experience. All yours for Dhs1,200 for two. You can add on an additional flight for Dhs199.

Cost: Dhs1,200 for two (additional flight for Dhs199)

Timing: every Mon from 7pm

Location: The Ninth Cut, Novotel Hotel, Al Barsha, Dubai

Contact: 052 872 1441

@theninthcut

Lets get down to business

Love a good business lunch deal? Check out Third Avenue who have introduced a curated weekday Business Lunch blending global flavours with Burj Khalifa views. For Dhs72, you can enjoy a two-course meal, and for an additional Dhs10, you can enjoy a three-course lunch. Dishes include Asian chicken skewers, crispy prawn tacos, a Margherita pizza and penna Arabiata. For dessert, your options are chocolate fondant, a bunny date pudding cake or crunchy millefeuille. Your lunch is served with a soft drink or still water.

Cost: Dhs72 two-course business lunch, Dhs82 three-course business lunch

Timing: Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm

Location: The Dubai Mall – Fashion Avenue Downtown

Contact: 04 388 2622

Tuesday, June 3

Celebrate World Cider Day

Love crisp apple notes in your sips? You surely must know that it’s World Cider Day and you can enjoy a glass for just Dhs29 each at Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen. Tell your friends, and head on down to savour the refreshing sips for the perfect midweek pick-me-up. If you or one of your mates aren’t big on cider, don’t worry. The daily happy hour runs from 12pm to 7pm with drinks starting from just Dhs34.

Cost: Dhs29 per glass

Timing: June 3

Location: Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, Souk Madinat Jumeirah

Contact: 058 599 4659

@mezzaninedubai

Someone say tacos?

It’s Taco Tuesday at La Mezcaleria JBR every Tuesday from 7pm to 1am. You will enjoy unlimited tacos for just Dhs120 which includes unlimited chef’s dinner selection and soft drinks. A soda not going to hit the spot? For Dhs220, you will get three margaritas or house wines and prosecco plus an unlimited dinner selection. Or… you can go all in and pay Dhs320 for unlimited selection of house spirits, margaritas, wine, beer and prosecco. PS. Wear those stretchy pants.

Cost: Dhs120 with soft drinks, Dhs220 with house and prosecco, Dhs320 all-in

Timing: every Tues, 7pm to 1am

Location:Pavilion at The Beach, opposite JBR, Dubai

Contact: 056 520 2020

lamezcaleriadxb.com

Wednesday, June 4

Take a Midweek Wellness Escape

Seeking a world of calm? Head to Senses Spa at Kempinski Central Avenue Dubai. From 11am to 5pm, you will enjoy a 60-minute massage which focuses on releasing muscle tension and quieting the mind. Following the treatment, you will be served a complimentary wellness beverage and a nourishing bite at Nai Restaurant – the hotel’s modern Middle Eastern restaurant overlooking the pool and skyline. You will also get access to Senses Spa’s luxurious facilities including the serene relaxation areas, a temperature-controlled pool and steam rooms. It is priced at Dhs750 per person.

Cost: Dhs750 per person

Timing: every Wed 11am to 5pm

Location: Senses Spa, Kempinski Central Avenue Dubai, Downtown Dubai

Contact: 04 438 8888

kempinski.com

So artsy

Want to add something artsy to your week? Zawyeh Gallery in Alserkal Avenue presents The Promise, an evocative exhibition by Palestinian artist Bashir Makhoul. Through painting, sculpture, printmaking, and tapestries, Makhoul explores themes of identity, exile, and the contradictions of home. Drawing on personal experience, his work weaves together symbols of loss and hope, using diverse materials to reflect the fragility and resilience of memory and belonging. The exhibition runs until June 30.

Timing: Sun to Thurs, 10am to 6pm

Location: Zawyeh Gallery, Alserkal Avenue

Contact: 04 547 4118

@zawyeh

Thursday, June 5

Shift your fitness into overdrive

Move at FIVE at FIVE Jumeirah Village Hotel is inviting you to train like an athlete and perform like a pro its high-intensity HYROX sessions. Classes take place every Tuesday and Thursday from 5.15am to 7pm, with drop-in classes priced at Dhs120. The classes are packed with high-octane workouts that are fused with strength, endurance, and functional movement, all turbocharged by heart-pounding cardio intervals. It is led by lite performance coaches who have got your back, so don’t worry. Each class includes complimentary access to the gym’s steam and sauna facilities.

Cost: Dhs120 drop-in class, non-members can pay Dhs1,000 for 10 classes, members pay Dhs600 for 10 classes

Timing: every Tues and Thurs 5.15am to 7pm

Location: Move at FIVE at FIVE Jumeirah Village Hotel

Contact: 058 101 2420

jumeirahvillage.fivehotelsandresorts.com

Bold, bold flavours

Love food that packs a punch? This has to go on your to-do list this week. Chefs Rahul Rana of Revelry and Rita Soueidan of Maisan15 are collaborating this June showing off some dishes you don’t want to miss. On June 5, the culinary showcase takes place at Revelry where Chef Rita will present dishes like miso baba ghanoush, lamb sfeeha, and grape leaves with shiitake mushrooms, paired with Maisan15’s homemade iced teas. The experience starts from 7pm. To book, call the team on 052 143 2426.

Timing: June 5 from 7pm

Location: Revelry, Dubai Hills Estate, Business Park 1, Dubai

Contact: 052 143 2426

revelrydxb.com

