Traffic in Dubai is a perennial problem, since time immemorial, and seems to be only getting worse as the years advance. A growing influx of new residents means more cars than ever are taking up space on the roads and travel times are only on the rise.

The RTA has announced the commissioning of a new road development contract in Jumeirah, one of the busiest areas in Dubai and often the centre of all the congestion. This project will increase Umm Suqeim Street’s capacity to 16,000 vehicles per hour, and reduce travel time between Jumeirah Street and Al Khail Road from 20 minutes to just six.

This upgrade is part of a larger master plan to expand the road networks in Jumeirah, Al Safa and Al Wasl, relieving these central lines of vehicle load. This specific connection will be from Umm Suqeim Street, from its intersection with Jumeirah Street to Al Khail Road.

The key features include pedestrian walkways, dedicated cycling tracks, boulevards, and vibrant urban spaces, filled with greenery and pedestrian-friendly avenues.

The road project will upgrade six important intersections along Umm Suqeim Street, including those connected with Jumeirah Street, Al Wasl Street, Sheikh Zayed Road, First Al Khail Street, Al Asayel Street, and Al Khail Road. A total of four bridges and three tunnels will be constructed with a total combined length of 4,100 metres.

At the intersection with Jumeirah Street, a tunnel with two lanes in each direction will be constructed, complemented by a signalised surface-level junction. A second tunnel with two lanes will be constructed at the intersection with Al Wasl Street to direct traffic flow from Sheikh Zayed Road towards Jumeirah Street, while maintaining uninterrupted traffic in the direction of Sheikh Zayed Road.

Two bridges will be constructed at the intersection with SZR, to get rid of the traffic overlap and make movement smoother. A tunnel will also be developed at the intersection with First Al Khail Street for traffic coming from Al Barsha towards Sheikh Zayed Road.

According to a report by Khaleej Times, the project will improve connectivity across four vital transport corridors in Dubai – Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, and Emirates Road. The expanded corridor will serve vital residential and development areas including Jumeirah, Umm Suqeim, Al Manara, Al Sufouh, Umm Al Sheif, Al Barsha, and Al Quoz. These areas house more than two million residents.

