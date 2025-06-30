Brace yourselves, temperatures and humidity are on the rise

After a relatively mild start to the season, it seems the UAE’s summer heat is finally settling in. According to the latest update from the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the country is in for a scorcher today, with temperatures climbing sharply across all regions.

Inland areas are expected to bear the brunt of the heat, with highs soaring between 44°C and 49°C. Coastal regions and islands won’t be spared either, facing temperatures ranging from 37°C to 42°C. Even the mountains, which typically offer some relief from the heat, are forecast to reach between 32°C and 38°C, Gulf News has reported.

The skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with low cloud formations anticipated along the eastern coast. Humidity is also on the rise, particularly along the coastal areas overnight and into Monday morning, which will likely add to the discomfort and make the heat feel even more intense.

Winds will remain light to moderate, blowing from the southwest to northwest at speeds between 10 to 20 km/h, with occasional gusts reaching up to 35 km/h. On the upside, sea conditions are expected to stay slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea, offering a bit of calm amidst the rising temperatures.

Whether you’re commuting, heading to the beach, or just running errands, it might be time to break out the sunscreen, stay hydrated, and keep the AC on, summer in the UAE is officially here. If you’d prefer to stay indoors, don’t worry, you won’t be bored, there are so many indoor things to do where the weather doesn’t matter. And if you are visiting the UAE during the summer – here are some tips.