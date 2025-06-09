We can’t wait!

We can’t believe it’s already June, which means we now have just six months to go before the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix roars into the city. Formula 1 fans will be on the edge of their seats watching the fast cars and daring drivers out on the circuit during the day, but in the evening, they will be treated to the Yasalam After Race Concerts.

As of now, all the artists for the four days have been confirmed, but… will they be announcing any additional acts? We are keeping our eyes on the news. For now…

Here are all the artists performing at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after race concerts in 2025

IMPORTANT: If you have an Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket, you are granted access to the Yasalam After Race Concerts. Concert tickets can’t be purchased separately. And tickets are selling out, so grab the last seats before it’s too late.

On the day of the concert, you will most likely have to collect separate wristbands for the concert (one per day for each concert), but we will update you on this process when we get confirmation.

Benson Boone

When: Thursday, December 4, 2025

If you’re on social media, you’ll surely know Benson Boone. He’s the American singer-songwriter behind some mega TikTok tunes, including Beautiful Things, In The Stars, Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else, and Slow It Down. Benson Boone first appeared for an audition on American Idol Season 19, where he received a resounding ‘YES’ on the televised singing competition. He did not go on to win American Idol, but his departure propelled him into not just becoming a great singer but also snapping up a number of awards in 2024 and 2025. He also performed at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards in February this year. During his performance in Abu Dhabi, you can expect his smooth vocal style backed with plenty of jazzy costumes, sweet dance moves, and maybe some cool backflips. Would it be too much to ask for a bit of piano too, please, sir?

Post Malone

When: Friday, December 5, 2025

The Syracuse-born chartbuster last performed in the UAE capital during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend back in 2018, and his return seven whole years later has surely gotten the fans excited. Austin Richard Post, aka Post Malone, is one of the most successful and genre-defying performers of his generation, with chart-topping superhits such as Circles, Rockstar and Jackie Chan, and his 20-time platinum single Sunflower has surpassed 80 million records sold worldwide.

Elyanna

When: Friday, December 5, 2025

Palestinian-Chilean breakout star Elyanna has also been confirmed to perform as part of the Yasalam After Race Concerts at Etihad Park on Friday, December 5. She first wowed crowds ahead of Coldplay’s record-busting series of shows at Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Sports City in January and will now return to take the stage with superstar Post Malone in an unprecedented duet that will have the UAE capital’s crowds on their feet.

Metallica

When: Saturday, December 6, 2025

Metal fans! This one is for you. The one and only Metallica is heading to Abu Dhabi to perform over race weekend. The group has gifted the world some electrifying hits, including Enter Sandman, Nothing Else Matters, Master of Puppets, I Disappear, Fade to Black, Battery, One and that’s just to name a few of their brilliant tunes. You may be tired after the racing action out on the circuit, but get ready to headbang when these brilliant souls take to the stage. (PS. Pack the paracetamol.)

Katy Perry

When: Sunday, December 7, 2025

Katy Perry is set to perform on Sunday, December 7, 2025, and is sure to add to the loud cheers post the glittering Firework(s) that will go off on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on the final day of the racing action at the Yas Marina Circuit. A perfect way to end the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025. The American pop singer is known for some huge belters, including Hot N Cold, The One That Got Away, I Kissed A Girl, Teenage Dream, and many other hits.

Closer to the action

If you already have your Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 seats booked, you can upgrade your concert tickets to the Golden Circle and unlock priority access close to the stage on abudhabigp.com.

See you there!

Want to catch the races? Here’s your guide to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Images: Getty Images