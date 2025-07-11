Move over luxury labels, these homegrown brands deserve the spotlight

There’s no shopping like shopping in Dubai. You get all the international luxury labels and beyond in the many malls available here, as well as numerous online websites delivering from around the world, but what if we told, you don’t need to look that far. We have incredible luxury labels right here on our doorstep, offering the very best of the fashion world. This list of homegrown brands swaps will take you through an entire outfit – from the dress to the accessories.

The dress…

Reemami

Launched by Reema Al Banna in 2009, Reemami is a homegrown hero championing all forms of dopamine dressing – bright prints, playful colours, whimsical design and big, bold silhouettes for days. Reemami collections come in beautiful unique shapes and flowy designs.

@reemamiofficial

…and That’s My Gal

Shop That’s My Gal, a homegrown label that celebrates bold prints, joyful hues, and resort-ready silhouettes, all with a distinctly Indian flair. Founded by expat Pia in 2022, the brand offers breezy dresses, kaftans, co-ord sets, and beach-ready accessories. Expect free-flowing fabrics, thoughtful handwork, and pieces designed for sun-drenched style and carefree days.

@thatsmy_gal

Ahlam Shahin

Emirati designer Ahlam Shahin’s namesake label offers flowy, frilly, feminine silhouettes, with drama and flair. Rooted in traditional local fashion, the pieces are perfect for special occasions, incorporating the art of fall, fabric and embellishment into their designs – perfect for your next big party. It’s a beautiful blend of local and international taste.

@ahlamshahinatelier

My Fancy Closet

Founded by Bashayer Al Mahmoud, this Emirati brand is dedicated to reimagining the romance of vintage elegance for the modern era. Founded in 2013, the brand brings those big, bold silhouettes, flowy and romantic, with lots of fabric, detailing and inspiration taken from traditional local fashion. If you’re looking for your occasion wear find, this is where you need to look. Bonus: it’s great for the modest girlies too.

@my_fancy_closet

The shoes…

ZAIA

Emirati footwear brand ZAIA is all about quiet luxury, effortless design and all-day comfort. Featuring a line of stunning, classic loafers in a variety of colours, this is your swap for the wildly popular Loro Piano loafers that still have the luxury fashion community in a chokehold. Pick from beautiful shades, neutrals to brights and more combinations.

Dhs1,450, @zaiadubai

The bag…

Okhtein

Founded by Egyptian sisters Aya and Mounaz Abdel Raouf, Okhtein is known for its bold glamour, artisanal craftsmanship and unmistakable silhouettes. Each bag is a statement piece that blends heritage and high fashion – from sculptural shapes and metallic accents to their newly launched woven summer collection. Designed to elevate evening wear, these are accessories with a story, rooted in culture and made to stand out.

@okhtein

Odeem

Emirati brand Odeem is all about leather craftsmanship, bringing leather bags in iconic, timeless designs, meant to be keepsakes for life. Founded by Fatma Al Otaiba in 2019, the brand is deeply passionate about putting only the best product on your arm. Swap the ever-popular Hermès Picotin for an Odeem design – homegrown, made on this land with love. But not just for this one design – if you’re looking for quality leather craft, then Odeem is the one for you.

@odeem_official

Nuaimi Collective

Huda Al Nuaimi is the brains behind this luxury print and product design label. With several gorgeous fabrics to choose from, anyone can purchase these designs and utilise it for your own personalised creation. Whether you want a bag, dress, shirt or scarf made, your item will be totally unique.

@nuaimi_collective

The accessories…

Toktam

In a world full of trends, how does one stand out? You take the trend and make it your own, and Toktam will help you do just that. Wrist stacks have been made insanely popular by brands like Cartier and Tiffany – everyone seems to have a Juste Un Clou or Tiffany T bangle. Homegrown brand Toktam’s bangles are perfect for stacking, but making it your own. Fine jewellery designer Toktam Shekarriz blends her Persian heritage with Arabic influences in these stunning pieces.

@toktam.jewellery

Zei Jewels

Same vibe, but elevated. The novelty of Zei Jewels is that the pieces come with a fine skeleton and interchangeable back plates in different materials. One piece, endless versatility. You’ll find the same colours and pearlescent finish that is so recognisable with Van Cleef and the Alhambra collection, with a bit more bling. Inspired by all things land, sea and nature, this brand has a collection for every mood.

@zei.jewels

Karen Wazen Eyewear

Founded by influencer and entrepreneur Karen Wazen Bakhazi, this eyewear brand has gone global, but remains true to it’s homegrown roots. Offering sleek and extremely on-trend pieces for every outfit and mood, reach for this brand instead of the viral Miu Miu skinny glasses that practically everyone was wearing last year. Besides this, they also have a load of other designs to choose from.

@bykarenwazen

Images: Socials