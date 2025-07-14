Jet set away to picturesque beach destinations with these Dubai beach clubs

Summer is well underway, and most Dubai folks are travelling in this season, as you can probably tell from the glorious, somewhat empty roads and quiet weekends. However, if you have no travel plans for the next few months, head over to these Dubai beach clubs, which will transport you to sunshine destinations far and wide. Bonus: save for when travel season is over and the holiday blues chase you.

The 305

Bringing a slice of Miami magic to Dubai – The 305’s candy-pink stripes and Barbie- pastel patterns are just what you need for a feel-good time. Swaying palm trees and pristine sand complete this Miami experience, and you can choose between terrace dining, loungers by the pool or day beds by the beach.

Location: The 305 Dubai, The Club, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah

Times: Daily, 9am to sunset (beach), to midnight (restaurant)

Contact: (0) 4 423 8322

@305dubai

Maison Revka

Few Dubai beach clubs can match the glamour of Maison Revka, a mix of Slavic culture and Parisian luxury. The entire space is inspired by the fictional residence of a Slavic bourgeois family, who relocated after the revolution to Paris in the 20th Century, which means you’ll see plenty of classic, sophisticated details that drip old money.

Location: Maison Revka, Delano Dubai, Bluewaters Island

Times: Daily, 10am to 1am

Contact: (0) 4 543 2900

@maisonrevka_dubai

Gitano

Transport to the jungles of Tulum, where this glorious fusion of rustic-luxe-bohemian-chic comes alive, designed for the free-spirited – the word gitano literally means gypsy in Spanish. Here, lush greenery takes centre stage, tropical with a touch of glamour, with wooden touches and glittering disco balls.

Location: Gitano, J1 Beach, Jumeirah

Times: Sunday to Thursday, 11am to 1am, Friday to Saturday, 11am to 2am

Contact: (0) 58 566 2320

@gitano.dubai

Casa Amor

Raw, rustic, bohemian – this St. Tropez export is a portal-esque slice of the French Riviera in Dubai, bringing coastal charm, free-spirited ambience and sunshine galore to the city. Think swaying beige fabrics, rattan touches and Oriental prints. The club is closed for the season, reopening in October, so keep an eye out for that.

Location: Casa Amor, Mandarin Oriental, Jumeirah

Times: Reopening October, 2025

Contact: (0) 4 777 2223

@casaamaordubai

Gigi Rigolatto

Serving Italian Riviera and European coastal charm, Gigi is nestled within lush, landscaped greenery, featuring thoughtful Italian prints, plush fittings, a chic boutique and all the ingredients for a trip to sunny Capri. One of the first and biggest openings on J1, this one is all about that Italian dolce vita.

Location: Gigi Rigolatto, J1 Beach, Jumeirah

Times: Daily, 10am to 1am

Contact: (0) 4 498 3900

@gigi_beach_dubai

Koko Bay

All about Bali, Koko Bay is inspired by the pristine beaches of this Asian island, with that shabby-chic island shack vibe – complete with rattan furniture, rope finishes, swaying fabrics and bohemian prints. A prime spot on Palm Wast Beach, it offers a beautiful stretch of sandy beach and blue waters.

Location: Koko Bay, Palm West Beach, Jumeirah

Times: Sunday to Thursday, 10am to 1am, Friday to Saturday, 10am to 2am

Contact: (0) 4 572 3444

@kokobayuae

La Baia

A little slice of the Amalfi Coast, La Baia brings the sights, sounds and flavour of the Italian Riviera to Dubai. Splashed with beautiful, whimsical colours, Italian-inspired tiling and bright prints, and chic photographs of la dolce vita plastered on the walls. The deep yellow walls complete the package.

Location: La Baia, J1 Beach, Jumeirah

Times: Daily, 10am to 12am

Contact: (0) 4 570 2482

@labaia.dubai

Kyma

Kyma Beach brings a bit of Grecian charm to Dubai with its all-white-everything interiors, pristine sand imported from Maldives and Mediterranean cuisine. The Greek beach club offers an escape wrapped up in wooden touches, white drapes and woven finishes, complete with carefully curated greenery.

Location: Kyma Beach, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah

Times: Daily, 10am to 1am

Contact: (0) 4 666 5999

@kymabeachdubai

Sirene by Gaia

Sirene touts itself as the world’s biggest beach club, and this Aegean-inspired space is all pristine white and Grecian blue, with Greek busts, colourful flora, smooth, white arches and Grecian prints. It features hidden bars, a restaurant with seating for up to 400, a golden beach, a swimming pool, 300 sunbeds and VIP cabanas.

Location: Sirene by Gaia, J1 Beach, Jumeirah

Times: Sunday to Thursday, 10am to 1am, Friday and Saturday, 10am to 2am

Contact: (0) 4 834 0303

@sirene_dxb

Maison de la Plage

All about the French Riviera, Maison de la Plage serves charm galore from the French coast, draped in warm, rusty hues and coastal prints. The white and wooden finishing, biscuit-y drapes and careful touches of greenery, paired with woven chandeliers, give this spot a truly St. Tropez feel.

Location: Maison de la Plage, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah

Times: Daily, 12pm to 1am

Contact: (0) 4 452 3344

@maisondelaplage_

Tagomago

Bright colours invoking the sun and the charm of the Baleric Islands – that is Tagomago for you. Think energy from Mallorca and Ibiza, powered by a deep orange splashed everywhere, Spanish island prints and touches of greenery. Tagomago is bright, fun and will take you straight to the White Isle.

Location: Tagomago, Azure Residence, Palm Jumeirah

Times: Daily, 10am to 1am

Contact: (0) 4 832 6620

@tagomagodubai

Ninive Beach

Looking for that North-African-Arabian-safari vibe? Ninive Beach is the one, featuring a stunning mix of Moroccan and Middle Eastern influences – the lanterns, the rustic colours, the aquamarine tiling and the wood-work partitions. And of course, the massive pool at the centre of it all.

Location: Ninive Beach, J1 Beach, Jumeirah

Times: Daily, 10am to 2am

Contact: (0) 4 498 4200

@ninivebeachdubai

Bungalo34

Chic and artsy, Bungalo34 will take you to the Italian Riviera, but with a bit of a Slim Aarons twist (as a friend once rightly described). We have the greenery and the deep, rust and aquamarine hues, but also eclectic prints adorning the walls, uniquely-shaped hangings and colourful, quirky prints – it’s a bit of everything.

Location: Bungalo34, Nikki Beach and Resort, Pearl Jumeirah

Times: Monday to Friday, 12pm to 12am, Saturday and Sunday, 9am to 12am

Contact: (0) 4 238 1780

@bungalo34

African Queen

St. Tropez icon African Queen is now in the list of Dubai beach clubs, and offers a stunning blend of French Riviera culture and African safari vibes. This is your exotic getaway in Dubai, with animal prints, rust red touches and wooden furniture, all inspired by the safari life. And the occasional big cat here and there to complete.

Location: African Queen, J1 Beach, Jumeirah

Times: Sunday to Thursday, 10am to 12am, Friday and Saturday, 10am to 1am

Contact: (0) 4 570 5546

@africanqueen_dubai

