6 fun things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend: July 18 to 20
Six reasons to be out and about in the capital this weekend
Abu Dhabi weekends have a rhythm of their own, calm in some ways, more vibrant in others. There’s always something quietly brilliant happening somewhere: a thoughtfully put-together breakfast, a new class in a space you haven’t seen before, or a night that feels exactly as it should – well-paced, well-lit, and with music that sets the perfect mood. Whether you’re in the mood for something social or something solo, here are 6 fun things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend.
Friday, July 18
Catch up with a friend over coffee at a Yas Island café
Drop Coffee’s first Abu Dhabi outpost brings its award-winning brews to Yas Bay Waterfront, alongside its debut food menu crafted with UAE chef Reif Othman. The café uses imported, daily-roasted beans brewed with nine different methods, satisfying even the most discerning coffee lovers. The food menu covers everything from shakshuka and avocado toast to burgers and pasta, plus lighter options like acai bowls. Minimalist interiors with wooden textures and greenery create a calm setting, while the outdoor terrace offers waterside views. Ideal for catching up with a friend over coffee and a bite, or spending a quiet hour solo with a book in hand.
Location: Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island
Times: Daily 8am–11pm; Fri–Sat until midnight
Contact: (0)2 550 4683 | @wearedropcoffee
Go for a fusion dinner with live music
Coya Abu Dhabi delivers a bold mix of Peruvian, Japanese, Chinese and Spanish flavours, all set within rich Incan-inspired interiors. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame waterfront views, adding to the atmosphere while live music subtly enhances the evening. Whether it’s the carefully crafted dishes or the immersive setting, this spot knows how to set the right tone for a weekend dinner.
Location: Four Seasons Hotel, The Galleria, Al Maryah Island
Times: Dinner 6.30pm–11pm (Mon–Thu); 6.30pm–12am (Fri–Sat); 6.30pm–10.30pm (Sun)
Contact: (0)2 306 7000 | @coyaabudhabi
Saturday, July 19
Get hands-on with the basics of ceramics
Learn the art and craft of pottery in these practical workshops. Under the guidance of instructors Muneera (Mondays) and Heba (Tuesdays, Saturdays, Sundays), you’ll shape clay and discover the firing process that transforms it into durable, often beautiful, ceramic pieces. Sessions cover everything from forming to decorating clay bodies – perfect for anyone aged 14 and up wanting to explore ceramic art beyond the usual craft.
Location: Al Marsam Al Hor, Cultural Foundation
Times: Saturdays: 5pm–8pm, Sundays: 11am–2pm
Cost: Dhs630 for a package of 4 sessions
Contact: 02 657 6348 | culturalfoundation.ae
Book a summer staycation to unwind and recharge
Escape for a summer staycation at Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi. Book two nights or more to access special rates valid until 31 August. The resort offers private beaches, four pools, and dining ranging from Italian to beach bar fare. Families can enjoy the Rixy Kids Club and teen Recreation Room, while adults have the Exclusive Sports Club and sunset yoga or paddling to unwind.
Location: Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi
Times: Available until 31 August
Contact: (2) 498 0000 | @rixosmarinaabudhabi
Sunday, July 20
Treat yourself to a proper breakfast at Art Market
Breakfast is the day’s most important meal, and Art Market makes sure it counts. Their menu uses a small but powerful selection of fresh, local, ethically sourced ingredients to create standout dishes. Choose from French toast with orange zest and cinnamon, organic porridge with coconut, almond butter and berries, or an array of toast options – all paired with coffee specials that truly impress.
Location: Yas Bay, Yas Island
Times: Check website for opening hours
Contact: 052 917 1523 | @artmarketuae
Find your flow with a mindful yoga session
YogaOne isn’t just a studio – it’s a community focused on personal growth and wellbeing. Offering everything from Ashtanga Vinyasa to gentle flows, classes suit all levels. You can choose group sessions or private classes in two Abu Dhabi locations: Mangrove One Compound and Masdar City. The teaching team brings an international perspective in a welcoming, relaxed environment.
Locations: Mangrove One Compound, Al Matar and Masdar City, RC-01 Ground Floor, Block C MIN Plaza
Times: Thu 8am–1:30pm, 4–8pm; Fri 8am–6pm; Sat 9am–1pm; Sun 8:30am–1pm, 5:30–7:30pm; Mon–Wed 8:30am–1pm, 4–8pm.
Contact: 050 950 8863 | @yogaone_uae
Cool down with afternoon tea under cherry blossoms
Episodes at Mandarin Oriental Emirates Palace offers a refined afternoon tea experience. The setting is palatial, with gold ceilings, marble floors, and seating beneath cherry blossom trees. The menu features artisan sandwiches and gourmet pastries alongside one of the most comprehensive tea selections in the city. For something truly decadent, try the brew topped with 24k gold leaf.
Location: Mandarin Oriental, Emirates Palace
Times: Daily fro 8am to 11pm
Contact: (02) 690 7999 | @episodes.uae