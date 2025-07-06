What are you doing this weekend? Here are 6 options

Weekends in Dubai don’t follow one mood. Some are loud and social, others slower and more low-key – and most of us want a bit of both. Whether it’s a long, leisurely lunch somewhere new, a quiet yoga class, or a night that’s all about music cocktails, there’s always something going on. From solo plans to group hangouts, here are 6 fun things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Friday, July 18

Arrive by boat for a long, luxe lunch over the water

Perched over the Arabian Gulf at One&Only The Palm, 101 Dining Lounge & Marina offers one of Dubai’s standout overwater experiences. Arrive by boat or stroll through the hotel’s lush gardens to reach a sleek Mediterranean haven serving exceptional seafood. Think natural wood finishes, sculptural lighting, sweeping skyline views – and a terrace that’s perfect for sipping rosé as a live DJ sets the tone. A private dining room enclosed by coral-inspired screens and with a glowing LED floor creates an unforgettable setting for parties of up to 12. Every detail here reflects thoughtful design and a true coastal connection.

Location: One&Only The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Times: Fri–Sun 12:30 pm–1:00 am

Contact: (0)4 440 7777 | @101_dxb

Unwind with happy hour bites and drinks at Roka

This chic Japanese bar is as good for its dining as it is for after-work drinks. From 4 to 8pm, Monday to Friday, enjoy draft beers at Dhs25, wines for Dhs35, and a select list of cocktails at the same price. The small plates menu packs a punch too – think seared salmon sushi, crispy fried chicken, and more, all priced at Dhs35. Perfect for a relaxed evening catch-up or a quick stop after work.

Location: The Opus by OMNIYAT, Level 1, Business Bay

Times: Monday to Friday, from 4pm to 8pm

Cost: Draft beers for Dhs25, wines for Dhs35

Contact: (0)4 439 7171 | @rokadubaiofficial

Saturday, July 19