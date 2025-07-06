What are you doing this weekend? Here are 6 options

Weekends in Dubai don’t follow one mood. Some are loud and social, others slower and more low-key – and most of us want a bit of both. Whether it’s a long, leisurely lunch somewhere new, a quiet yoga class, or a night that’s all about music cocktails, there’s always something going on. From solo plans to group hangouts, here are 6 fun things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Friday, July 18

Arrive by boat for a long, luxe lunch over the water

One&Only The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Perched over the Arabian Gulf at One&Only The Palm, 101 Dining Lounge & Marina offers one of Dubai’s standout overwater experiences. Arrive by boat or stroll through the hotel’s lush gardens to reach a sleek Mediterranean haven serving exceptional seafood. Think natural wood finishes, sculptural lighting, sweeping skyline views – and a terrace that’s perfect for sipping rosé as a live DJ sets the tone. A private dining room enclosed by coral-inspired screens and with a glowing LED floor creates an unforgettable setting for parties of up to 12. Every detail here reflects thoughtful design and a true coastal connection.

Times: Fri–Sun 12:30 pm–1:00 am

Contact: (0)4 440 7777 | @101_dxb

Unwind with happy hour bites and drinks at Roka

This chic Japanese bar is as good for its dining as it is for after-work drinks. From 4 to 8pm, Monday to Friday, enjoy draft beers at Dhs25, wines for Dhs35, and a select list of cocktails at the same price. The small plates menu packs a punch too – think seared salmon sushi, crispy fried chicken, and more, all priced at Dhs35. Perfect for a relaxed evening catch-up or a quick stop after work.

Times: Monday to Friday, from 4pm to 8pm

Cost: Draft beers for Dhs25, wines for Dhs35

Contact: (0)4 439 7171 | @rokadubaiofficial

Saturday, July 19

Float through brunch on the 77th floor at ZETA Seventy Seven

ZETA Seventy Seven

Spend your Saturday soaring above the city at ZETA Seventy Seven, where the infinity pool, panoramic skyline views, and curated beats create one of Dubai’s most elevated brunch experiences. The brunch unfolds across three stylish time slots, each featuring a resident DJ and uninterrupted sea views. Enjoy a sharing-style menu paired with your choice of soft drinks, regular pours, bubbly, or champagne – depending on your preferred level of indulgence.

Times: Every Saturday: 1pm – 4.30pm (DJ Thaiz), 5pm – 8.30pm (DJ Alesia), 9pm – 12.30am (DJ Katrin)

Cost: Infinity Package (Soft Beverages) Dhs377 | Beyond Infinity Package (Regular Alcohol) Dhs477 | Infinity Sparkle Package (Prosecco) Dhs577 | Infinity Luxe Package (Champagne) Dhs777. Brunch includes pool access. Sunbeds are first-come, first-served. Terms & conditions apply.

Contact: (0)4 879 8866 | @zetaseventyseven

Book a chic beachfront staycation at Delano Dubai

Delano Dubai

Delano Dubai on Bluewaters Island combines modern elegance with relaxed beachfront vibes. The 251 rooms and suites each have private balconies with sea or pool views, while six dining spots bring Italian, Anatolian, and coastal flavours to your doorstep. The Dubai Retreat offer for GCC residents includes up to 25% off, daily breakfast, dining credits, and perks like room upgrades and late check-out. It’s a stylish escape minutes from Dubai Marina and JBR.

Times: Check-in from 3pm; check-out by 12pm; staycation offer valid until September 30

Cost: From approximately Dhs1,100 per night (after discount, room only)

Contact: (0)4 560 0000 | delanodubai.com

Sunday, July 20

Flow through a yoga class in a bright, minimalist studio

 

Tucked inside Alserkal Avenue, Shimis is a light-filled yoga studio known for its calming atmosphere and modern take on practice. The space offers Vinyasa, Hatha, Yin and private sessions – suited to anyone looking to stretch, reset, or just move with more intention. It’s not just about poses here. Shimis makes space for focus and breath, with a schedule that works whether you’re easing in or going all in.

Cost: Drop-in classes from Dhs110; packages and memberships available

Times: Daily from 7am to 9pm (weekdays) and 8am to 4pm (Saturdays), 8am to 8pm (Sundays)

Contact: (0)4 284 2077. @shimis.dubai

Gather your friends and dine in a cozy, wood-fired brasserie

RARE Brasserie & Bar

RARE Brasserie & Bar is the kind of spot where the food speaks for itself. The menu is packed with well-executed dishes – from fried olives and flatbread with labneh & chili oil to crispy sprouts with sour cream and a fresh heirloom tomato & peach salad. The seared tuna crudo and king prawns bring the ocean’s best, while mains like the wagyu striploin and chicken Thai skewers are rich in flavour. The slow braised short rib with nam jim jaew and leaf wrap rounds things out with rich, smoky depth. The atmosphere is everything – dim lighting, groovy chilled-out music, and clean, warm design that just feels super comfortable. Bartenders know their craft, service is attentive, and the vibe makes it easy to just relax and enjoy your night.

Times: Sun–Thu 12pm–1am; Fri–Sat 12pm–2am

Contact: (0)4 287 4604 | @theraredxb