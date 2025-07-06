Mark your calendars for this once-in-a-lifetime celestial event

These days, few world events can fully embody once-in-a-lifetime status, but this rarest of the rare solar eclipse is definitely one of them. August 2, 2027 will see a rare total solar eclipse, plunging parts of three separate continents into complete darkness for a whole six minutes, the longest in over a century, and casting a shadow of approximately 258 kilometres.

Lasting up to six minutes and 23 seconds, this will be the longest eclipse visible from land between 1991 and 2114. This is an unmissable event for astronomers, star chasers, and the general public alike – most solar eclipses last under three minutes, but this incredible timing allows for extended observation of the solar corona.

Where to watch the eclipse?

According to Gulf News, the regions included in the path of totality include large parts of Africa and the Middle East, as well as some European regions. The eclipse will cross over southern Spain, northern Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, central Egypt, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, and Somalia, before ending over the Indian Ocean near the Chagos Archipelago.

The most ideal viewing locations include countries like Libya and Egypt, with typically clear skies and dry conditions on the month of August. Cities like Luxor in Egypt are expected to witness the complete six full minutes of total darkness – perfect for unobstructed views of the sky.

The local timings, of course, vary as the broad corridor moves along the equator. In southern Spain, totality is expected between 1.30pm and 2pm, Central European Summer Time.. In Egypt and Libya, the peak will occur between 2pm and 2.30pm, Eastern European Time.

You might also like RTA revamps 22 bus stations across Dubai

What’s so rare about it?

Aside from being significantly longer then the standard eclipse and the longest eclipse visible from land between 1991 and 2114, a whole century, this eclipse also indicates unique positioning of the Earth, and the alignment of several other rare astronomical phenomenon.

At the time of the event, Earth will be near aphelion – its farthest point from the sun – which will make the sun appear slightly smaller in the sky. Meanwhile, the moon will be at perigee, its closest point to Earth, appearing slightly larger.