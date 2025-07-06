Tuesdays made for Tacos

With all the cool, boujee happenings in Dubai daily, weekly, and monthly – rooftop drinks, late brunches, niche wellness things – you might find yourself craving something a bit simpler. Nothing overcomplicated, just a solid street food staple like tacos – quick, satisfying, and easy to enjoy. Why Taco Tuesday? It started decades ago in southern California as a weekly tradition that somehow became a global ritual. Here are six of the best Taco Tuesday deals in Dubai keeping it simple and doing it right.

Hanaaya, Jumeirah Mina Al Salam

Tortuga is back – and for the summer only. The cult Mexican spot has returned as a seasonal pop-up at Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, taking over a corner of Hanaaya with all the hits: sizzling fajitas, chimichangas, street corn, and of course, tacos. It runs daily from lunchtime through to late evening, but Tuesdays are the big one. Expect favourites like carne asada with cheese crust and taquera salsa, or the crispy Baja-style fish with chile arbol emulsion. It’s loud, laid-back, and full of flavour – just how it should be.

Location: Hanaaya, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam

Times: Daily, 12:30pm to 10pm

Cost: Taco Tuesdays priced at Dhs150 (unlimited tacos) or Dhs250 (with 3 drinks)

Contact: 800 323 232 | jumeirah.com

Joe’s Backyard

Joe’s Backyard at Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse has launched Taco Tuesday, every week from 4pm to 10pm. The new Tacoyard concept brings a relaxed vibe with tasty tacos and refreshing cocktails – perfect for winding down after the day. For Dhs60, you get three tacos of your choice plus a complimentary round of chips and salsa to start.

Location: Joe’s Backyard, Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse

Times: Tuesdays, 4pm–10pm

Cost: Dhs60 for three tacos plus chips and salsa

Contact: (0)58 998 8580 | @joesbackyardjumeirahislands

Areia Pool & Beach Club

It’s not technically Taco Tuesday – but when tacos and margaritas are on offer every day, who’s complaining? At Areia Pool & Beach Club, you get ocean views, a laidback setting, and solid Mexican staples daily until 6pm. Think five tacos, three margaritas, and churros for Dhs149, or go all in with unlimited tacos and drinks for Dhs249. Bonus: live DJ every Saturday.

Location: Areia Pool & Beach Club, DoubleTree by Hilton Jumeirah Beach

Times: Daily until 6pm

Cost: Dhs149 per person (5 tacos, 3 margaritas, churros); Dhs249 per person (2-hour unlimited tacos, margaritas, churros)

Contact: (0)55 166 8092 | @areiabeachbar_dxb

Maya Kitchen + Bar

Tuesdays at Maya keep it simple: tacos, margaritas, and two solid options. Go big with a pitcher of margaritas and a dozen tacos for Dhs250, or keep it lighter with six tacos and two margaritas for Dhs125.

Location: Maya Kitchen + Bar, Le Royal Méridien Beach Resort & Spa, Dubai Marina

Times: Tuesdays, from 6pm

Cost: Dhs125 (6 tacos + 2 margaritas); Dhs250 (12 tacos + 1 margarita pitcher)

Contact: (0)4 316 5550 | @mayadubai

La Mezcaleria

Taco Tuesday at La Mezcaleria kicks off late and goes all in on energy. This JBR favourite leans into fun – with live performances, sunset views, and free-flowing packages from just Dhs100. It’s every Tuesday from 9pm to midnight, and yes, there are plenty of tacos involved.

Location: La Mezcaleria, Pavilion at The Beach, JBR

Times: Tuesdays, 9pm–12am

Cost: From Dhs100 for free-flowing packages

Contact: (0)56 520 2020 | @lamezcaleriajbr

La Tablita

Taco night at La Tablita means exactly what it sounds like – all you can eat, all night long. For Dhs150, it’s unlimited tacos; add Dhs50 and you’ve got free-flowing margaritas, beer, and spirits.

Location: La Tablita, Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights

Times: Tuesdays, 7pm–11pm

Cost: Dhs150 (tacos only), Dhs200 (tacos + unlimited selected drinks)

Contact: (0)4 553 1282 | @latablitadubai