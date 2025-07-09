These farm-to-table restaurants are giving back to the local farmer’s community

Once upon a time it was fashionable to add the words ‘farm to table’ to a restaurant description. Just a way to attract more of an audience and to appear different, but now it’s evolved and grown into a culinary movement, led by environment and community conscious chefs and restauranteurs who are bringing local farms and farmers into the spotlight. Think fresh, seasonal produce – organic vegetables, free-range and ethically-raised meats, and non-processed dairy. These restaurants in Dubai offer just that.

Teible

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teible (@teible_)

Teible at Jameel Arts Centre is the seasonal, farm-to-table restaurant you need to try this summer. The spot sources 95% of its ingredients from within the UAE – 60% of its fruit and vegetables are supplied by Sharjah’s The Greenheart Farm; meat products, such as beef, lamb and camel are sourced from Home Meat Farm; ingredients such as lemon verbena herbs and mushrooms are collected from My Farm Dubai. Guests visiting will see Teible’s eco-friendly ceiling made from superfine wood wool sourced from an FSC-certified forest, countertops made with a date seed-based material, and walls built using discarded palm trees from Abu Dhabi.

Location: Jameel Arts Centre, Jaddaf Waterfront

Times: Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday, 10am to 5pm, 6pm to 9pm, Friday and Saturday, 10am to 5pm, 6pm to 10pm, Monday and Tuesday, 10am to 5pm

Contact: (0) 4 243 6683

@teible_

Gerbou

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GERBOU – قربوا (@gerbou)



Atelier House Hospitality teamed up with with Tashkeel for this farm-to-table restaurant that embodies contemporary Arab culture. Gerbou is a sustainable, homegrown restaurant that celebrates Emirati cuisine, housed in a renovated building from 1987. The spot itself has been decked out with art done by Tahskeel. Mirroring the look and feel, the menu promises to be a flight through Arab and Emirati flavours, with locally sourced, sustainable ingredients taking centre stage. Emirati chef Sahar Al Awadhi has consulted on the culinary offering, which will be led by chef Ionel Catau.

Location: Gerbou, Nad Al Sheba

Times: Monday to Friday, 7am to 11pm, Saturday and Sunday, 8am to 11pm

Contact: (0) 4 222 6888

@gerbou

Lila Molino + Taqueria

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LILA Molino + Cafe (@lilamolino)



Chef Shaw Lash’s brands of homegrown, authentic, flavour-packed Mexican dining are all farm-to-table concepts. Other than the heirloom corn from Mexico, Lila uses locally-sourced ingredients from the likes of Deira Waterfront Market, Dibba Bay and Al Rahba Organic Farm in Abu Dhabi. If you think Mexican food is all mushy avocados and greasy tacos, these spots will prove you wrong. Quality ingredients and authentic flavours are well-presented in a different but warm atmospheres, sure to keep the stomach full but the heart even fuller. Lila is all about good food, and good food only. Lila Molino in Alserkal Avenue also has a concept store you can shop from.

Location: Alserkal Avenue, Jumeirah

Contact: @lilamolino, @lilataqueria

Boca

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BOCA • Dubai (@bocadubai)



Boca is somewhat of a legend in the Dubai dining scene. 10 years into operation, this restaurant has been pioneering industry-leading sustainability initiatives, that look to further the use of local produce not only in their own restaurant in DIFC, but across the city. When Boca started out in 2014, they looked to include a dish or two that featured seafood from the local fish market. But over the last ten years, the sustainability programme has expanded to a 30-page, 5-pillar sustainability manifesto covering everything from local sourcing to their energy consumption, which has resulted in Boca being recognised with a Green Michelin Star in the Dubai Michelin Guide.

Location: Boca, DIFC

Times: Sunday to Wednesday, 12pm to 12.30am, Thursday to Saturday, 12.30pm to 1.30am

Contact: (0) 4 323 1833

@bocadubai

The Growhouse by One Life

View this post on Instagram A post shared by One Life Kitchen & Cafe (@onelifedxb)



One Life has always had a made-from-scratch, sustainable philosophy, but now with an indoor farm where they’re growing their own ingredients, they’re executing it in the most absolute manner – real zero-mile, farm-to-table stuff at The Growhouse, brand new outpost number 3. Housed within industrial chic walls, the cafe and co-working space features a regenerative biodiversity farm and a massive kitchen, three times larger than the sister branches, and is also now the catering HQ of the brand. UAE-based sustainable solutions provider LetitGRO is offering horticulture expertise.

Location: The Growhouse by One Life, Alserkal Avenue

Times: Daily, 8am to 10.30pm

Contact: (0) 4 257 3984

@thegrowhousedxb

Lowe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOWE (@lowedxb)

Dubai’s only recipient of a Michelin Green Star for sustainable gastronomy, Lowe has a firm focus on reducing waste, sourcing local and giving back to its community – not only with farm-to-table dining, but also other aspects of sustainability. This eatery first pushed this ethos with its popular Waste Not dinners made entirely of food scraps and has since adapted to the rest of their operations. Think nose-to-tail dining, using leftover peels in recipes and fermentation, and avoiding single-use plastic. Lowe even has its own vegetable garden in their backyard to grow some of their own produce.

Location: Lowe, Kao Canvas, Wadi Al Safa 3

Times: Friday to Sunday, 8pm to 4pm, 6pm to 11pm, Monday and Tuesday, closed, Wednesday and Thursday, 6pm to 11pm

Contact: (0) 4 320 1890

@lowedxb

Dibba Bay Oysters

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dibba Bay Restaurants (@dibbabay_restaurants)

What’s On Award-winning sustainable restaurant, Dibba Bay Oysters has built an Emirati mariculture business that’s almost single-handedly put the UAE on the food producing map. Identifiable by their white and gold-flecked shell and meaty texture, The Friends of the Sea-certified aquaculture farm produces the first and only gourmet oysters from the Middle East. Now you can enjoy them at two standalone Dibba Bay Oysters restaurants. The original can be found at Jumeirah Fishing Harbour 2, while its latest opening promises licensed dining down on the beach at Sheraton JBR.

Location: Jumeirah Fishing Harbour 2, Sheraton JBR

Contact: @dibbabay_restaurants.

Cheesefarm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheesefarm Dubai (@cheesefarm_uae)



Opening soon on the Nakheel Mall rooftop, this is the UAE’s first in-house creamery restaurant. Created by the Novikov Group, Cheesefarm is more than just a restaurant. It is a fully operational creamery and open kitchen, where handmade cheese is prepared daily on-site using organic milk from local UAE farms such as Meliha Dairy in Sharjah. It marks the first restaurant in the UAE to produce fresh cheese in-house, bringing an authentic farm-to-fork dining experience to the city. Here, the food is all about Italian flavours and flair – hearty dishes paired with fresh, made-on-site dairy.

Location: Nakheel Mall

Times: Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 12am, Friday to Saturday, 12pm to 1am

Contact: (0) 52 123 8777

@cheesefarm_uae

Farmers Commons

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farmers Commons Dubai (@farmerscommonsdubai)

You might also like 4 of the best Aperitivo deals in Dubai right now



Farmers Commons in The First Collection in Jumeirah Village Triangle is a community-inspired, farm-to-table restaurant offering all-day dining in a relaxed, contemporary setting. Born from a simple idea in Texas and now rooted in the heart of Dubai, this is a restaurant that celebrates local farming and sustainable dining in Dubai. The spot has partnered with passionate farmers to honour the rhythms of nature, support local growers, and deliver authentic farm-to-table experiences.

Location: The First Collection, Jumeirah Village Triangle

Times: Daily, 6.30am to 12am

Contact: (0) 4 545 2037

@farmerscommonsdubai

Images: Socials