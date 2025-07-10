Sample some of Dubai’s best pastries in a new location this summer

bkry landed in Dubai with a huge splash – we’ve all seen the long queues, the booked-out reservations, the hordes waiting to sample their incredible pastries. After a year of whipping up delicious, artisanal treats in Alserkal Avenue, they now have (another) new location in Dubai, just for the summer and you don’t want to miss out.

One of Dubai’s most iconic landmarks, Museum of the Future will be hosting the bakespace for an immersive summer pop-up that is about more than just good food and drinks. The focus of this pop-up bakery is the future of food and the innovation of agriculture, which sits at the core of bkry’s ethos – it has always been an experimental concept.

This is in perfect synergy with the vision of Museum of the Future as well, aimed at exploring how innovation today can make a better tomorrow. Sustenance is an integral part of our lives, and bringing it into this conversation is the next step into creating better consumption for all.

The pop-up is running starting July 11 throughout summer, which means you have the whole season to discover and rediscover the menu and the concept.

The activations

While you enjoy freshly-baked, soul-repairing baked goods and specialty coffee, explore what the future of baking could look like through a curated series of interactive activations. These displays are not only meant to inform, but also encourage the visitors to channel their curiosity deeper, and talk about concepts like sustainability, waste, conscious consumption as well as production, and the importance of ingredient-driven baking.

These include displays on regenerative agriculture and its role in reshaping the future of flour, presented by Wildfarmed; an introduction to the UAE’s pioneering local wheat program by Saba Sanabel, the first organic wheat farm in the Middle East; hands-on sessions on food upcycling and transforming organic waste by The Waste Lab; and a guided experience in ethical chocolate making led by bkry’s Co-Founder, Kameel Rashid.

The menu

Visitors at the MOTF pop-up can indulge in bkry’s community-favourite menu of pastries, varieties of sourdough bread, all-day breakfast, salads, mains, and desserts alongside a range of signature drinks and in-house treats. Along with the existing classics, a new selection of spreads and desserts will be available exclusively at the museum.

Think milk chocolate spreads made with Tanzanian, Ecuadorian, and Haitian cocoa, as well as bon bons in inventive flavours such as lemon caramel and roasted sesame, spiced tea, and croissant white chocolate.

Read our review of bkry Alserkal here.

Images: Supplied