Grappling takes centre stage in Al Ain as the inaugural Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship lands at ADNEC Centre from August 1 to 3. Watch athletes from 20 countries compete for glory, cash and global ranking points.

If you’ve ever watched a UFC fight and wondered what’s happening when the punches stop and the sweat-soaked chess match begins, you’re probably watching grappling. This weekend, Abu Dhabi is rolling out the mats and stepping deeper into the combat sports arena with the launch of its first-ever World Grappling Championship. The three-day event will take place from August 1 to 3 at ADNEC Centre Al Ain, bringing together hundreds of athletes from more than 60 countries.

Whether you’ve never heard of grappling or you’re already fluent in chokeholds and heel hooks, the event promises plenty of action. It’s open to male and female competitors across all ages and experience levels, from under-14s to masters, amateurs to professionals.

“This event underscores the UAE’s leadership in hosting elite combat sports, offering a platform for athletes worldwide to excel,” said Tareq Al Bahri, General Manager of International Vision Sports Management.

Grappling, which sits under the same umbrella as jiu-jitsu, judo and wrestling, has quietly become one of the world’s fastest-growing sports. It’s a form of close-contact combat where the aim is to take your opponent down, control them on the ground, and make them tap out by twisting them into a human pretzel. No punches. No kicks. Just holds, submissions and sheer willpower.

The championship, part of the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro Tour, will see fighters competing for serious stakes — 2,000 ranking points and hefty cash prizes. The first day kicks off with professional bouts and semi-finals, while youth and amateur divisions take over the second day. It all wraps up with third-place playoffs and final showdowns.

Hosting the event in Al Ain is part of a bigger play to spotlight the region’s growing role in Abu Dhabi’s sporting calendar. Saeed Al Dhaheri, from the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, said: “As Abu Dhabi grows in prominence as a hub for major global sporting events, combat sports have emerged as an increasingly important pillar of our sport and entertainment vision for the emirate.”

Al Ain might be known for its palm trees and mountain air, but this August it will become a battleground for one of the most technical sports on the planet. And if you’ve never seen someone twist out of an armbar or flip a fully grown opponent flat on their back, now’s your chance.

Image: supplied