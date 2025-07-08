Dubai is finally getting a taste of Antonia

Italian capital hotspot Antonia is growing, and Dubai is the next destination. The spot, specialising in Pizza Al Taglio – a Roman variety of our favourite flatbread that literally means ‘pizza by the slice’, has finally opened doors in Mall of the Emirates.

This type of pizza traditionally comes in squares and makes for some epic street eats, and after serving the streets of Abu Dhabi in multiple locations, they’re now blessing us Dubai folk with their first outpost in the city.

Back in Abu Dhabi, Antonia already has locations in Al Maryah Island, Al Zeina and Mamsha Al Saadiyat. With a casual eats like this, the possibilities are endless – the ‘by-the-slice’ concept also means you can mix and match your topping choices, allowing you to blend classic pizza experiences such as diavola, burrata, and tartufo e funghi (truffle and mushroom).

What’s in Dubai?

Like the Abu Dhabi branches, this Dubai outpost shares much of the similar relaxed, laid-back, feel-good vibe, with welcoming interiors, signature mint-green touches, and a simple menu full of fresh Italian favorites.

Guests can look forward to classics like supplì alla carbonara with crispy pasta balls, tonnarelli cacio e pepe tossed tableside in a pecorino cheese wheel, Antonia’s famous veal meatballs in rustic tomato sauce, and Roman pizzas including the margherita and the indulgent tartufata with truffle cream. Desserts include Antonia’s iconic tiramisu and freshly made bomboloni stuffed with Nutella.

While this branch does not serve alcohol, it does has a fantastic selection of refreshing, non-alcoholic options including house-made Italian sodas and signature mocktails like the berry mojito and ibisco.

But are we getting the same iconic recipe?

Yes indeed, we are. The pizzeria uses a crowd-favourite base blend born of organic Italian flour and 50 year old sourdough (which sounds musky but trust us, this is the good stuff). They also serve up hearty portions of antipasti, authentic pasta, cold pizzas, calamari, fresh salad options, suppli, and sweet pizzas (with Nutella of course).

Antonia, Mall of the Emirates, 11.30am to 11pm on weekdays, 11.30am to 12am on weekends, @antonia.uae

Images: Supplied/Socials