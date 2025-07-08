New Dh30 daily parking zone launches in busy Al Quoz community

Motorists in Al Khail Gate, Al Quoz, will soon need to pay for parking around the clock, including Sundays, as Parkin — Dubai’s main paid-parking operator — launches a new 24/7 zone in the residential community. Known as Zone 365N, the initiative introduces a flat Dh30 daily rate, with hourly charges continuing as usual.

How much does it cost?

The pricing breakdown remains consistent — and easy to follow — with:

Dh4 for 1 hour

Dh8 for 2 hours

Dh10 for 3 hours

Dh12 for 4 hours

Dh14 for 5 hours

Dh16 for 6 hours

Dh18 for 7 hours

Dh20 for 8 hours

Dh22 for 9 hours

Dh30 for a full 24 hours

Under the new system, drivers who stay for 24 hours will be charged Dh30 regardless of when they park — even on Sundays.

When does it start?

Parkin announced the launch of Zone 365N in its July 7 statement. The community of Al Khail Gate joins a growing list of locations transitioning to continuous paid parking as part of Dubai’s broader variable and premium-rate parking policy. Parkin has already introduced similar paid zones in areas like Mirdif and central districts of Dubai in recent months.

Why now?

This move reflects Dubai’s push for smarter parking solutions. By introducing 24/7 paid zones, Parkin aims to reduce free-for-all parking by non-residents, improve turnover, and ease congestion — all while boosting their capacity; Q1 revenue hit an impressive Dh273 million, a 27% increase.

What you need to do