Al Khail Gate goes paid 24/7 – here’s what you need to know
New Dh30 daily parking zone launches in busy Al Quoz community
Motorists in Al Khail Gate, Al Quoz, will soon need to pay for parking around the clock, including Sundays, as Parkin — Dubai’s main paid-parking operator — launches a new 24/7 zone in the residential community. Known as Zone 365N, the initiative introduces a flat Dh30 daily rate, with hourly charges continuing as usual.
How much does it cost?
The pricing breakdown remains consistent — and easy to follow — with:
-
Dh4 for 1 hour
-
Dh8 for 2 hours
-
Dh10 for 3 hours
-
Dh12 for 4 hours
-
Dh14 for 5 hours
-
Dh16 for 6 hours
-
Dh18 for 7 hours
-
Dh20 for 8 hours
-
Dh22 for 9 hours
-
Dh30 for a full 24 hours
Under the new system, drivers who stay for 24 hours will be charged Dh30 regardless of when they park — even on Sundays.
When does it start?
Parkin announced the launch of Zone 365N in its July 7 statement. The community of Al Khail Gate joins a growing list of locations transitioning to continuous paid parking as part of Dubai’s broader variable and premium-rate parking policy. Parkin has already introduced similar paid zones in areas like Mirdif and central districts of Dubai in recent months.
Why now?
This move reflects Dubai’s push for smarter parking solutions. By introducing 24/7 paid zones, Parkin aims to reduce free-for-all parking by non-residents, improve turnover, and ease congestion — all while boosting their capacity; Q1 revenue hit an impressive Dh273 million, a 27% increase.
What you need to do
-
Timed visits (under 9 hours): Stick to the hourly rates.
-
Full-day stays: Pay Dh30 and park worry-free, day and night.
-
All-day access: No more free Sundays — the 24-hour charge applies every day.