This Amazon Prime Day is actually a full week long

The biggest day of the year, well kind of, Amazon Prime Day is coming this weekend and it’s not just a day this time, it’s a whole week of incredible offers. From July 25 to 31, you’ll be able to save on hundreds of products and huge brands. Prime members can enjoy discounts across more than 30 product categories such as grocery, Amazon Fresh, electronics, fashion, beauty, kitchen, home, toys and Amazon Devices. So if you need some new kitchen appliances, or you just fancy some new skincare, you can save some dirhams.

The brands included are amazing too, you can save on Samsung, Apple, Phillips, Dyson, Braun, Ninja, Rimmel London, Boss, Calvin Klein, Pandora, Nescafe, Adidas, KIKO Milano, Beauty of Joseon, Pampers, Lacoste and so much more. This year’s seven-day Prime Day sale event gives you more time to decide and shop. Delivery is free too.

Some key deals include:

up to 20% off cleaning and laundry detergents from brands including Fairy, Finish, Ariel, OMO, and Comfort

up to 20% off hair products from brands including Kérastase, GK Hair, L’Oréal, Davines, Milk_Shake, and Wella

up to 50% off products from Amazon Fresh

up to 40% off gaming consoles, accessories, and monitors from brands including Sony, PlayStation, Nintendo, KTC, Logitech, and SIHOO

up to 40% off headphones and speakers from brands including Bose, JBL, Sony, and soundcore

up to 15% off mobile phones from brands including Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, and HONOR

up to 50% off skincare, makeup, and beauty accessories from brands including ANUA, Beauty of Joseon, medicube, Dr.Althea, Maybelline, KIKO Milano, Anastasia, NIVEA, e.l.f., CeraVe, Neutrogena, Eucerin and Jessup

up to 59% off watches and fitness trackers from brands including WHOOP, Apple, Oura, Tissot, Tommy Hilfiger, and Casio

You can grab additional discounts from using credit cards such as ADCB, Mastercard and Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD). Tabby and Tamara are available for splitting payments, and installment plans are also available.

You’ll need to be a prime member to get the savings, but if you’re not one yet you can join for Dhs16 per month or Dhs140 per year. Take a look and shop here at https://www.amazon.ae/primeday

The options of brands on Amazon are endless, if you want to checkout some homegrown UAE brands, take a look here.

Image: Provided