Cool venue, hot line-up: four massive nights of regional music to light up the Dubai World Trade Centre

When temperatures soar and the AC becomes your best friend, Dubai still finds a way to bring the city’s music lovers together — this time indoors, and in style. Now back for its fourth season, Beat The Heat DXB returns this July with a stacked lineup of artists from across the region performing across four unmissable nights.

Organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) in collaboration with Spotlight Live and Anghami, Beat The Heat DXB is part of Dubai Summer Surprises, the annual summer citywide festival packed with entertainment, offers, and family fun. With shows hosted at Zabeel Hall 6, Dubai World Trade Centre, this series is all about turning the energy up, even when the mercury’s rising outside.

The season kicks off on Thursday July 4, spotlighting rising stars TUL8TE and Almas, who represent a fresh wave of Arabic talent with soulful, genre-blending sounds.

On Friday July 5, the stage belongs to fan favourites Sharmoofers, known for their reggae-influenced Egyptian rock, along with the powerful vocals of Jordan’s Aziz Maraka and the genre-defying talent Ghaliaa.

Fast forward to Thursday July 11, and hip-hop heads can catch Soulja, Montiyago, and Mo Ali, three of the most dynamic names pushing Arabic rap, trap and Afrobeat-inspired music in the region.

Finally, on Friday July 12, it’s a celebration of Gulf pop, as Bader Al Shuaibi, Abdulaziz Louis, and Nasser Abbas close out the series with smooth vocals, polished performances, and hits you’re bound to recognise.

Each concert begins at 7pm, with doors opening at 6pm. Tickets are priced from Dhs105, with VIP and fan zone options available.

Whether you’re a hardcore regional music fan or just looking for an excuse to dance indoors this summer, Beat The Heat DXB is one of the city’s top cultural highlights this July — and a cool way to keep the good vibes going, no matter the temperature.

Location: Zabeel Hall 6, Dubai World Trade Centre

Cost: Tickets are priced from Dhs105

Times: 7pm from Thursday July 4, to Friday July 12