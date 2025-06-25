Get ready to belt out “I Try” at the top of your lungs — Macy Gray is coming to Dubai

Dubai, brace yourself for a night of soulful vocals, nostalgic anthems, and unmistakable star power — Macy Gray is coming to town.

The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter will perform live at Coca-Cola Arena on Friday, August 29, in a one-night-only concert that promises big feelings and even bigger hits. It’s all part of the 28th edition of Dubai Summer Surprises, and this is shaping up to be one of the season’s standout shows.

With her raspy voice, eccentric style, and raw emotional energy, Macy Gray became one of the defining voices of early 2000s R&B and soul. Her 1999 debut album, On How Life Is, went triple platinum and earned her global recognition with smash-hit singles like “I Try”, “Still”, and “Why Didn’t You Call Me”. The album earned five Grammy nominations and one win — Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for “I Try” — and cemented her place as a musical force.

Gray’s sound has always stood out. Blending soul, funk, jazz, and a touch of rock, her music has a timeless groove — and her performances are famously magnetic. Expect a full set of fan favourites and deep cuts delivered with warmth, wit, and that signature Macy Gray sparkle.

Joining her on stage will be her dynamic band, The California Jet Club, who bring an added layer of funk and improvisation to her live shows. Together, they’ve been touring globally to mark 25 years since her debut album, and Dubai is lucky to be on the map.

Whether you remember watching her on MTV in the early 2000s, have her music on your nostalgic playlist, or you’re just looking for a great live show to vibe to — this concert is for you.

Location: Coca-Cola Arena

When: Friday, August 29

Tickets: start at Dhs99 and are on sale now via coca-cola-arena.com.

