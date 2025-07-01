Sun’s out, fun’s in: Dubai’s best family packages

Looking to keep the whole fam entertained without blowing the budget? Whether you’re planning a play packed day indoors or trying to escape the heat, these top value family bundles around Dubai have you covered.

Wavehouse

Strike it lucky with this fun filled offer at Atlantis’ iconic entertainment hub. The Wavehouse family bundle includes a game of bowling, 2 adult meals, 2 kids meals, and 4 soft drinks, all set in a colourful, high-energy venue that the kids (and grown-ups) will love.

Location: Wavehouse, Atlantis The Palm

Time: Mon to Sun 12pm to 11pm

Cost: Dhs495 for 4 available Monday to Thursday

Contact: 04 426 2626

@wavehousedubai

AYA Universe

Take the family on an intergalactic adventure at AYA, WAFI City’s mesmerising multimedia playground. With 12 different zones of fully immersive, Instagrammable fun, this family pass gives you entry for four into a vibrant digital world where reality bends and creativity takes flight.

Location: AYA Universe, WAFI City Mall

Time: Sun to Thurs 10am to 10pm, Fri & Sat 10am to 12am

Cost: Dhs399 for 4, one day advance booking required

Contact: 04 542 0300

@ayauniverse

Ski Dubai

Snow much fun! Beat the summer heat with a full day of icy adventures at Ski Dubai. The Summer Family Pass includes unlimited Snow Park rides, chairlift access, and one premium activity – choose from penguin encounters, ziplining, ski lessons or slope access. Bring a jacket and your sense of adventure.

Location: Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates

Time: Mon to Thurs 10am to 11pm, Fri 10am to 12am, Sat & Sun 9am to 12am

Cost: Dhs1,300 for 4, ages 2+, advance booking recommended

Contact: 04 409 4000

@skidxb

