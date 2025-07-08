From Cristiano Ronaldo to Bollywood stars and world-famous chefs — here are the big names with Golden Visas

Launched in 2019, the UAE Golden Visa is a long-term residency scheme that offers 5- or 10-year stays for eligible individuals across various fields — from investors and entrepreneurs to creatives, scientists, and sports stars.

Among the thousands who have received this prestigious residency are some of the world’s biggest names. Think Cristiano Ronaldo, Sanjay Dutt, and even celebrated chefs and artists who now call the UAE home.

Whether they’re living here full-time or frequenting the city for work, these famous faces are part of the growing global community putting down roots in the Emirates. Here are some of the most recognisable Golden Visa recipients.

Christiano Ronaldo

Football star Christiano Ronaldo is a frequent visitor to the UAE and was granted his Golden Visa in 2020. He has a friendship with Dubai’s Crown Prince HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and is often spotted in Dubai with his family.

Chef Izu Ani

The renowned British-Nigerian chef known for iconic restaurants such as Gaia, Alaya and Carine received his Golden Visa in 2021.

Giorgio Armani

In 2021 the legendary fashion designer, who opened the luxurious Armani Hotel in the Burj Khalifa in 2011, was awarded the visa.

Ola Farahat

Ola Farahat, Palestinian-Canadian influencer and entrepreneur, received the Golden Visa in March 2022.

Ameni Esseibi

Known as the Middle East’s first curve model, influencer Ameni Esseibi shared the news that she received the Golden Visa on her Instagram page in January 2022.

Elissa

Famous Lebanese singer, Elissa, was awarded the golden visa last year in October 2024.

Mohamed Ramadan

The Egyptian singer received his visa in 2020. He is frequently in the UAE and has even filmed two music videos here.

Sanjay Dutt

The popular Bollywood actor received the golden visa in 2021. He shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), “I vow to help the country whenever they are in need since that’s what our true purpose as humans is, to help each other grow.”