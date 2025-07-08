Many people are now eligible to receive it

In 2019, the UAE first announced its Golden Visa which provides exceptional talents the opportunity to live, work or study in the UAE under their own sponsorship. The visa grants foreign nationals residency for either 5 or 10 years.

What are the benefits of a UAE Golden Visa?

Obviously, long-term residency is a huge benefit for Golden Visa holders, but there are also tax benefits, plus investment, education and retirement opportunities that don’t exist for other visa holders. Of course, as a UAE resident you benefit from the country’s world class infrastructure and amenities, and can also sponsor your family under the visa.

Golden Visa holders can benefit from the following:

an entry visa for 6 months with multiple entries

a long term renewable visa which is valid for 5 or 10 years

the ability to stay outside the UAE for more than the usual period of six months in order to keep their residence visa valid

the ability to sponsor family members

the ability to sponsor an unlimited number of domestic helpers

While these are the main benefits, there are other perks that come with the Golden Visa too such as:

the ability to apply for a driving license without taking lessons

exclusive health insurance packages

greater flexibility with employment

What are the criteria for a UAE Golden Visa?

There are several categories within the scheme. You need to consider the category that you will be applying for and seek proper advice to ensure it is the correct fit for you and matches your timelines. You can take a quiz to find out if you are eligible. A rough guide to the different criteria is as follows:

Property Golden Visa

If you own a property or a portfolio of properties valued at over Dhs2,000,000, you may be eligible for a five-year residency visa. The property must be fully paid or financed through a loan from one of the UAE’s approved local banks.

Entrepreneur If you are an entrepreneur, you may be eligible for a visa for a period of 5 years if you own an economic project of a technical or future nature based on risk & innovation. The project value should not be less than Dhs500,000 Executive Directors Golden Visa If you are at a certain level in your corporation, you may also be eligible. You’ll need a monthly salary over Dhs50,000 a fully attested and translated degree, 6 months’ bank statements and other documents. Special talents applicable for UAE Golden Visa Outstanding talents include: doctors

scientists

creative people specialising in culture and art

inventors

specialists in scientific fields

athletes

doctoral degree holders

specialists in engineering

content creators and influencers

esports and gaming professionals

luxury yacht owners in Abu Dhabi

top achieving students

humanitarian pioneers

frontline heroes It was also recently announced that nurses may be applicable to receive the golden visa, along with teachers that have proven exceptional contribution. There are also similar concepts to the Golden Visa too such as the Blue Visa and Green Visa.

Image: Archive