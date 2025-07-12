The Al Freej Fridge Campaign aims to make Dubai summers easier for outdoor workers

The second edition of the Al Freej Fridge Campaign is well underway in Dubai, and there are ways you can make your own mark on the initiative this summer – here’s how you can volunteer in Dubai.

Supported by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), Ferjan Dubai, in collaboration with the UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia) and the UAE Food Bank, the initiative aims to distribute 2 million bottles of cold water, juices, and frozen treats, will run for 58 days at various locations around the city.

The general public of Dubai is being called on to do their bit and participate in volunteering for the campaign. So far, the outcome has been very promising with the team now having to give the volunteers single chances in order to accommodate everyone who showed up, but time is still left, and showing up is being encouraged.

How to volunteer?

There are three ways to volunteer for the program. The initiative has six ice cream trucks that travel around the city distributing chilled treats to blue-collar workers. You can volunteer to stay on the truck and travel around with it, doing the distribution from the truck. If you’ve got a vehicle of your own, you can also volunteer to drive around yourself and do the distribution. The team will provide you with the cooler and the items to be handed out.

Alternatively, you can volunteer to purchase the items yourself and make the distribution. This will enable the initiative to reach all the corners of Dubai, as community outreach will ensure that ground where the trucks haven’t reached is also being covered.

Residents who register using the sign-up sheet on the Ferjan Dubai social media account will be given a sticker to put on their cars and a volunteer jacket to clearly identify them as being part of the initiative. Volunteers can choose between two shifts of 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm on several dates in July and August.

