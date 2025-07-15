Over 300,000 trees and seedlings have been planted

While Dubai is best known for its skyscrapers and desert dunes, its green spaces are quickly becoming a standout feature. This is all thanks to the Dubai Municipality, who are placing an importance on the Green Dubai initiative – one that aims to make Dubai more green and beautiful in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

The Dubai Municipality completed a series of landscaping and afforestation projects across major intersections and roadways in Dubai during the first half of the year. The entire project was valued at Dhs190 million.

The green makeover spanned several locations including the intersection of Al Khail Road with Latifa bint Hamdan Street; the intersection of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Street with Tripoli Street; Sheikh Rashid Street from the junction with Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street to Al Mina Road; Sheikh Zayed Road from the 7th Interchange (entry point to Dubai from Abu Dhabi); and Al Khawaneej Street at the intersection with Al Amardi Street.

Over 300,000 trees and seedlings were planted along with over 222,000 square metres of ground covers and flowers. It includes the incorporation of smart, sustainable irrigating systems with underground pumps. It is connected to remote-controlled networks, enabling real-time monitoring and water-use efficiency to ensure sustainability – a very important factor for the UAE.

Native trees were selected, including sidr, ghaf, and neem, alongside ornamental varieties including chorisia, washingtonia, royal poinciana, millingtonia, albizia, and bougainvillea.

Speaking on the project, His Excellency Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality said the new project forms part of the municipality’s ongoing efforts to enhance the urban and aesthetic appeal of Dubai and increase the sustainability and attractiveness of public spaces.

It also supports the urban environment pillar of Dubai’s Quality of Life Strategy 2033.

He added, “Our aim is to reinforce Dubai’s distinctive urban and aesthetic identity and solidify its position as a leading sustainable global city. We seek to offer a vibrant and healthy living environment that upholds the highest standards of quality of life for residents and visitors while maintaining a harmonious balance between the urban, architectural, and environmental landscape.”

The landscaping project also adds a more colorful aesthetic touch to the city’s unique urban design. The intersection of Al Khail Road and Latifa bint Hamdan Street is also fitted with vertical lighting inspired by traditional Arab architecture. The lights integrate with the landscape design and can change colour to mark national occasions.

What is Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan?

In 2021, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai announced the ‘Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan’ which mapped out a comprehensive future map for sustainable urban development in the city.

It is in alignment with the UAE’s vision for the next 50 years, with a focus on enhancing people’s happiness and quality of life.

When speaking on the project, the Ruler of Dubai stated, ‘Our goal is for Dubai to be the best city for life in the world.’

Images: Dubai Municipality