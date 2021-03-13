Our goal is for Dubai to be the best city for life in the world – Sheikh Mohammed

On March 13, 2021, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai announced the launch of the ‘Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan’ mapping out a comprehensive future map for sustainable urban development in the city.

It is in alignment with the UAE’s vision for the next 50 years with a focus on enhancing people’s happiness and quality of life.

We launched Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan with aims to make Dubai the world’s best city to live in. Areas dedicated to economic & recreational activities will double, our public beach areas will increase by 400% over the next 20 years & 60% of Dubai’s area will be nature reserves pic.twitter.com/Td3qsyGadj — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) March 13, 2021

In a tweet from his official Twitter account, Sheikh Mohammed announced, ‘We launched Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan with aims to make Dubai the world’s best city to live in. Areas dedicated to economic and recreational activities will double, our public beach areas will increase by 400 per cent over the next 20 years and 60 per cent of Dubai’s area will be nature reserves.’

The plan will reinforce Dubai’s competitiveness as a global destination by providing a wide diversity of lifestyle and investment opportunities for citizens, residents and visitors over the next 20 years. It is in line with Sheikh Mohammed’s vision to make Dubai the city with the world’s best quality of life.

Sheikh Mohammed said the visionary development journey started by the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum in the sixties continues to guide Dubai’s evolution into a city that promotes the greatest human values and possibilities and an environment where people from around the world can thrive.

According to Sheikh Mohammed, the plans will focus on creating the best possible environment and infrastructure to enhance the community’s happiness and wellbeing. Inspiration has been gathered from global practices and adapted to suit the local needs and requirements.

‘Our goal is to create a truly inclusive environment that not only meets the needs of Dubai’s diverse population but also inspires them to tap into their creative and innovative capacities and realise their true potential,’ Sheikh Mohammed said.

The new Master Plan is the seventh such plan developed for the emirate since 1960.

In addition to fostering greater economic activity and attract foreign investments to new sectors, upgrades will be made to Dubai’s urban areas. This will include developing vibrant, healthy and inclusive communities, doubling green and leisure areas as well as public parks to provide a healthy environment for residents and visitors.

The plan is to mainly focus on the development and investment in five main urban centres which include three existing and two new centres. The existing urban centres include Deira and Bur Dubai; Downtown and Business Bay; and Dubai Marina and JBR. The two new centres include Expo 2020 Centre and Dubai Silicon Oasis Centre.

It will include the growth of the economic sector and increased job opportunities for the population. Additionally, developments will include hospitals and schools, service centres and leisure centres. This is to ensure that the needs of all sections of the population are catered to.

Under the plan, green and recreational spaces and areas dedicated to public parks will double in size to serve the growing number of residents and visitors.

Nature reserves and rural natural areas will constitute 60 per cent of the emirate’s total area. Several green corridors will be established to link the service areas, residential areas and workplaces, facilitate the movement of pedestrians, bicycles, and sustainable mobility means across the city.

Sheikh Mohammed also added that the length of public beaches will increase by as much as 400 per cent.

Additionally, Dubai will issue an integrated and flexible urban planning law that supports sustainable development and growth. The plan will aim to encourage mass transit use, walking, cycling and the use of flexible means of transportation.

Sustainable housing complexes will also be developed to meet the needs of citizens complete with green spaces, commercial centres and recreational facilities aimed at enhancing human well-being.

The plan also integrates the Hatta Development Plan which seeks to both develop and raise the profile of Hatta’s natural and tourism attractions. The Hatta Development Plan will offer people in the locality the opportunity to participate in efforts to promote tourism and preserve the natural beauty and identity of the area.

Images: Dubai Media Office