Plan ahead if you’re driving in the area

As you may know, the Dubai Metro network is undergoing a major expansion with the addition of the Blue Line. However, in order to get the construction done, drivers are going to face some temporary road changes. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) that one of the major diversions will impact Academic City, so take note if it’s a neighbourhood you’re planning on visiting.

Here’s what you need to know

63rd Street, located in front of the German International School Dubai, will be closed in both directions

Access to Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Street will remain open, but expect reroutes

The German International School will also have a new entry and exit route to accommodate the changes

The RTA is urging motorists to plan ahead, allow extra travel time, and use alternative routes to avoid delays during peak hours.

The diversions are part of the city’s ambitious transport expansion plans, with the Blue Line set to connect key residential and commercial areas once complete.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Blue Line and how it’ll transform your future commute.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by هيئة الطرق والمواصلات، دبي (@rta_dubai)

*Here’s everything we know about the Dubai Metro Blue Line*

More on the Dubai Metro Blue Line

For those who love to hop on the Dubai Metro for their travel needs, the Dubai Metro Blue Line comes as good news. The project was revived back in November 2024 (after first being proposed in 2006), and construction is already underway, with completion slated for 2029.

The Blue Line will be the latest addition to the city’s growing public transport network, joining the existing Red and Green lines.

So, what areas will the new line cover?

The Blue Line is set to connect nine major communities across the city, including

Dubai International Airport

Mirdif

Al Warqa

International City (Phases 1 & 2)

Dubai Silicon Oasis

Academic City

Ras Al Khor Industrial Area

Dubai Creek Harbour

Dubai Festival City

The project is part of RTA’s wider plan to make public transport even more accessible and efficient for residents and visitors alike.

Stay tuned to What’s On for the latest updates as the Blue Line gets rolling