Everything you need to know about the Dubai Metro Blue Line stations

In an exciting move for public transportation in Dubai, construction for the Dubai Metro Blue Line expansion is underway, and scheduled for completion in 2029. This massive expansion of the existing network was first discussed back in 2006, along with other potential lines and the expansion of the existing Red and Green lines. After much anticipation, the process has begun, and for those wondering about what the network will look like, we have all the details.

The line will serve 9 key communities including Dubai International Airport, Mirdif, Al Warqa, International City 1 and 2, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Academic City, Ras Al Khor Industrial Area, Dubai Creek Harbour and Dubai Festival City.

Academic City

The university area covers more than 129 million square feet and is predicted to accommodate more than 50,000 students by 2029.

Al Jaddaf

This station will be a major interchange and the first point of first route of the Dubai Metro Blue Line. The station will allow people on the Blue Line to connect directly with the Green Line.

Al Rashidiya

Another existing interchange station, Centrepoint Station on the Red Line will be where the second route begins. The final station on the Red Line will connect with the Blue Line.

Al Warqa

A much needed connection to this growing community, the Al Warqa station will be found on the smaller second route of the Dubai Metro Blue Line.

Mirdif

Mirdif is also an area in need for direct transport, considering the large residential, suburban population. This station will be located on the longer 21km route.

Dubai Creek Harbour

This is where the world’s tallest metro station will be. The Emaar Properties Station is set to be an iconic landmark with the 11,000 square metre space designed to handle up to 160,000 passengers, with more than 70,000 expected to use it daily once it is operational. A 1,300 metre-long bridge will be constructed to allow the Metro to cross the Dubai Creek, the first of it’s kind.

Dubai Festival City

Dubai Festival City will sit along the larger 21km route of the Dubai Metro Blue Line and connect a vital Dubai mall. The Metro service will provide a direct link for the area to key parts in the city, and means that there won’t be as much reliance on the abra boat service.

You might also like Dubai rolls out free Wi-Fi across public bus stations

Dubai International Airport

Several of these communities on the the Blue Line will now be directly connected to Dubai International Airport. It is being estimated that this journeys the world’s busiest international airport and will take just 20 minutes.

Dubai Silicon Oasis

Dubai Silicon Oasis is a major, growing community as part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. On the Blue Line, the station to this area will sit on the 21km route and serve a much needed area with at the moment, virtually no connectivity to Downtown.

International City

The stations will be located in International City, another area that is lacking connectivity at the moment. These will include one underground interchange station allowing for greater connectivity across the existing Metro lines.

Ras Al Khor

Ras Al Khor will also be served by the larger route on the Blue Line. Found between the Emaar Properties Station and the International City stops, Ras Al Khor will soon have greater connectivity with major areas in Dubai.

For more information on everything we know about the new line, read our guide here.

Images: Socials