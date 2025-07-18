Planning to attend the Global Encounters Festival? Here’s what you need to know about the Dubai Metro this weekend

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has confirmed that Dubai Metro will extend its hours this weekend on Sunday, July 20. It will operate until 1am on Monday, July 21, instead of the usual Sunday schedule.

The move comes as part of efforts to support the large number of attendees expected at the Global Encounters Festival.

What is the Global Encounters Festival?

The Global Encounters Festival 2025 is a major cultural and athletic event taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Organised by Global Encounters, the festival brings together members of the Ismaili Muslim community from around the world to celebrate unity, creativity, and excellence in both the arts and sports.

Why the extension matters

With thousands of people expected to attend the festival this weekend, the temporary timetable change will help ease congestion and make travel more convenient for those heading to or from the event.

Planning to attend?

If you’re heading to the festival, now you can stay later and enjoy more of the programme without worrying about the last train.

Whether you’re into culture, community, or just love a good city buzz, this is one event worth showing up for.

